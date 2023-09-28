Asmussen | Slow start to season for Illini run game

Sep. 28—CHAMPAIGN — Without Googling it, where do you think Illinois finished nationally in rushing yards in 2022?

No. 5? No. 10? No. 20?

Those might have been my guesses. The memory is skewed by the presence/dominance of top-five rusher Chase Brown.

But overall the Illini finished 55th in rushing, averaging 167.3 yards per game. That was good for sixth in the Big Ten, behind Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Now, Brown is gone, trying to crack the deep lineup of stars with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. And the Illinois numbers have dropped.

Going into Saturday's 2:30 p.m. conference game against Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., Illinois (2-2, 0-1) ranks 74th nationally and ninth in the Big Ten in rushing. The team is averaging 148 yards per game, so basically two fewer first downs than a year ago.

To be fair, it is early. And Illinois played a pair of highly ranked run defenses, Penn State (13th) and Kansas (25th). The Nittany Lions held the Illini to 78 yards on 29 carries.

The numbers figure to get better for the Illinois ground game. Saturday's opponent Purdue is 89th against the run, allowing the same number of yards (148) as the Illini are gaining.

Barry Lunney Jr.'s offense had its best rushing game of the season against Florida Atlantic, gaining 207 yards. Coupled with quarterback Luke Altmyer's 303 passing yards, it was the kind of balance third-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema craves.

Can the Illini do it again? The coaches hope so.

The guys up front are the key.

"There are flashes of dominance at times," offensive line coach Bart Miller said Wednesday at the Smith Center. "The four-minute offense (against Florida Atlantic) everyone knew what we had to do and we were able to execute that."

Who's to blame?

When the running attack isn't producing, fault likely belongs in three areas: the guys carrying the ball, the ones creating the holes and the one making the calls.

Start with the backs. Reggie Love III jumped into the giant shoes left by Brown, one of the best in program history.

Love leads the team with 62 yards per game, which puts him 84th nationally. Not bad, but a drop from last year when Brown was at or near the top of the national rushing chart all season.

Love had a 61-yard gain in the 23-17 win against the Owls and finished with a season-best 85 yards on 12 carries.

"It starts with Reggie," Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward said.

In this offense with Bielema and Lunney emphasizing the run, the leading rusher should hit 100 yards most games. Brown did it in 10 times in 2022, a big reason Illinois won eight.

The one-two punch of Love and Josh McCray showed up against FAU, with McCray adding 73 yards on 14 carries. Love averaged 7.1 yards per attempt, while redshirt freshman Aidan Laughery, a former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout, and true freshman Kaden Feagin, who starred at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, showed their potential by combing for 51 yards on six tries.

Ward liked what he saw from McCray.

"He really got back to being who he is," Ward said. "I was pleased with the way he finished the game. It gives you a guy who can get downhill, a guy who can get you those tough, hidden yards. That's the Josh McCray that we know."

Searching for answers

Three starters are back on the offensive line this season, with Alex Pihlstrom and Alex Palczewski moving on.

The returnees — Julian Pearl, Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler — have struggled with nagging injuries and inconsistency. There are players in new roles, with Adams now at tackle.

"He's gotten better and better," Miller said.

Miller continues to emphasize fundamentals and technique. The players are doing the work, while keeping positive attitudes.

"There is an understanding that things need to improve, but at the same time, there is still a hunger there," Miller said. "It's not woe is me. We've got to get this thing rolling and we'll be all right."

The lineup is evolving. Those who perform best in practice and in games, will continue to get on the field.

"Trying to find that consistency and also pushing those guys and saying what we've gotten so far is not consistent enough for a Big Ten West champion," Miller said. "We need to find that solution."

Halfway into his second decade as a line coach, Miller believes the unit can make big strides in the final eight games. He has seen it before.

"When you have a line that hasn't played a lot together with the new pieces that chemistry takes awhile to build and we're still building it," Miller said. "It takes a little bit of time when you have new skill positions, too. We lost (quarterback) Tommy (DeVito) and Chase. It's a whole other set of weapons in the offense now.

"Sometimes, you need a game like the end of FAU to really say we can do this."

In 2012, while he was at Wisconsin, Miller's Badgers line struggled early in the season against Group of Five opponents. Once in the Big Ten, the Wisconsin line played like the Wisconsin line.

"We really found our stride and got it rolling," Miller said. "We ended up with a Big Ten championship."