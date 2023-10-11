Asmussen | Opportunity knocking for Kaden Feagin

Oct. 11—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — A year ago on Saturday, Kaden Feagin's Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School football team scored a 50-7 win at Sangamon Valley.

I don't have the official attendance, but there were not 38,000 people there in the stands at the Macon County football field in Niantic. That's a rough guesstimate of how many Maryland fans will be rooting against the Illini rookie on Saturday afternoon in College Park, Md.

Instead of hopping on a bus for a short trip with the Knights, Feagin — the reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year — will climb aboard a charter jet on Friday for the trip east.

At 2:30 p.m. (ALAH time), Feagin steps onto the turf at SECU Stadium for a game against coach Mike Locksley's Terrapins (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten). Perhaps, depending on the health of Reggie Love III, as a college starter for the first time with Illinois (2-4, 0-3).

Feagin, a true freshman, realizes he isn't playing prep football anymore.

"It's definitely crazy going from (Class 1A) football. I feel like it really prepared me for this level," Feagin said. "It's still football. It's still 11 guys."

Starting or not, Feagin is playing at Maryland. A lot. Josh McCray, who started a game earlier in the year and had 60 yards on eight carries and one touchdown when the Illini last played the Terrapins — a 20-17 loss in 2021 in Champaign, is out for the season. So it is Love, Feagin and Aidan Laughery, a former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout, taking the bulk of the carries for Barry Lunney Jr.'s offense.

At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Feagin is the biggest running back I have seen in my 34 years covering the team. A large target.

So far, so good. He is fourth on the team with 148 rushing yards and could jump to No. 2 with a solid game at Maryland. Feagin averages a robust 6.2 yards per carry, the best on the team. He is a 100-yard game waiting to happen.

Feagin, who was interviewed countless times during his stellar high school career, met with the media Tuesday morning. No. 3 took questions for about 10 minutes at the Smith Center. He is ready for an increased workload.

"It feels really good getting the opportunity," Feagin said. "I've learned a lot from Reggie and Josh. They're still coaching me right now."

Though he will likely see more action Saturday, his preparation work doesn't change. His position coach Thad Ward always tells the running backs to "practice like you play." Seems like a plan.

Saturday will be his third road game as a college player. He went to Kansas in the second week and later to Purdue.

"It was really cool just being in a different environment," Feagin said.

More than football

Feagin made the decision to enroll early at Illinois last spring and begin working out with the team. He got a jump start on the field and in the classroom.

"I think I have adapted pretty well," he said. "Coming in the spring helped me. I'm getting more comfortable each week."

It is a different lifestyle.

"It was a big jump," he said.

He is learning more about what it takes to be ready for the college game. That includes watching more film and diving into the game plan.

Feagin is paying attention to his high school team, too. The Knights are 7-0 under Ryan Jefferson.

"I'm definitely proud of them," Feagin said.

The Illinois open week on Oct. 28 coincides with the first round of the IHSA playoffs.

"I'm definitely going to that," he said.

It will be Feagin's chance to repay the support. Friends from his hometown have been showing up at Illinois games.

Feagin hasn't declared his major at Illinois. But the academic side is going well, he said.

"It's been pretty hard, but I love challenges and learning new stuff," he said. "Really enjoyed it."

Having fellow area player Laughery on the team is a plus. They bounce ideas off each other.

"We come from the same situations, smaller schools," Feagin said.

Catching up

A former Illini quarterback will likely be watching his alma mater in person Saturday. For the second consecutive week.

Juice Williams was the honorary captain ahead of Illinois' 20-7 home loss last Friday night against Nebraska. He talked to the team the day before the game.

"It was a good conversation," Williams said. "The No. 1 question I always get is, 'What was the 2007 team like? What was it like to go to the Rose Bowl? What was it like to beat Ohio State?'"

No. 7 did all of that and left Illinois at No. 2 in career total offense and No. 4 in passing yards.

"I always tell people, 'There's no secret sauce,'" Williams said. "I wish I had a philosophical answer for that. It's very simple, just win your one-on-one competition. There are 11 of them every play."

Williams now lives in the D.C. area with his professor wife Jamillah. The couple has four kids. He runs a wealth management firm.

Williams plans to attend Saturday's Illinois game at Maryland. The Terrapins are coached by Locksley, who was Williams' offensive coordinator at Illinois.

Williams came to Illinois from Chicago Vocational, the same high school that produced legend Dick Butkus.

Where was Williams when he heard about Butkus passing away?

"I was literally under his statue when the news broke," Williams said. "I was taking a picture. For me, he has always been a monumental figure. As a CVS alum, he is the pillar of sports."

They talked several times over the years, sharing their attachments in high school and college. Williams also had a brief stay with the Bears.