Asmussen | The one that got away

CHAMPAIGN — Not again.

Given the Illinois football program's two-plus decades of struggles, there have been oodles of disappointing losses.

Too many to recall.

But Saturday's 25-21 homecoming stumble against Wisconsin ranks among the disappointingest. (Yes, I realize that isn't a word. But the situation calls for a unique term).

An Illinois win seemed to be in the bag. Up two touchdowns. Playing against a rookie quarterback making his first college start.

With a fired-up homecoming crowd of 54,205 that was into it from the start.

But they walked away shaking their heads. Wonder if they will ever come back?

The team they love to root for, Illinois, just fizzled with a chance to flourish.

Talk of a Big Ten West title is done now for the Illini (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten). Sorry for getting your hopes up.

And a bowl bid now seems like a stretch, especially with Iowa still on the schedule and suddenly alive Minnesota up next on Nov. 4. The Gophers (4-3, 2-2) just stunned the Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday. If you want to complain about officiating (we'll get to that soon), just look at what happened in Iowa City.

Back to Illinois. The Illini have to win three of their final four to become bowl eligible. Northwestern and Indiana are the final two home opponents and both seem to be extremely vulnerable against Illinois. But nothing is guaranteed with the current, unpredictable nature of this Illinois team.

I won't be making any reservations for bowl destinations just yet. If Illinois qualifies, a large if, Detroit is likely.

At this point, Illinois needs to take what it can get. If it stays home for the holidays after an eight-win season, all the positive vibes from 2022 are wiped away.

The belief in Illinois football outside the Smith Center was already paper-thin. Saturday's loss is just another reason for some to consider the place beyond repair.

Finger pointing

You are going to read and hear a lot about the officials on Saturday and how they cost Illinois the game. With some merit.

Illinois' best player, All-American defensive tackle Johnny Newton, was tossed for targeting in the fourth quarter. Illinois led 21-10 at the time, but was outscored 15-0 the rest of the way.

"We can't just implode because Johnny's not out there," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "Guys got to step up."

Bielema was upset about the calls afterward. That makes sense. He will have a chance to talk to the Big Ten, and my guess is they will not be pleasant from his end.

"It just turned the game," Bielema said. "It's maddening."

But the officials are only partially to blame for the loss by the favored Badgers. Illinois had multiple chances to add to its lead earlier in the game and failed.

The targeting call, while obviously a problem for Illinois, would have been a non-factor if the team had been up by three scores. As it should have been.

Bielema's style and system make it likely Illinois will be in most games. That is generally a good thing. What has cost the team both Saturday and in Bielema's first two seasons was the inability to deliver one more critical offensive series.

The five wins his first season could have been seven or eight victories. The eight wins in 2022 could have been 10. And the three wins this season should at least be at four.

Now what?

I started writing this column when Illinois was in control, seemingly on its way to the first wining streak of the season and consecutive victories against the Badgers for the first time in more than a decade.

With an open week ahead, I actually wrote "Bring on Georgia."

I was able to do a quick edit and avoid the embarrassment. Illinois was not so fortunate.

There is no do-over for a game that got away. Only the nagging memory of that can last forever.

The players and coaches have two weeks to get over it before the trip to Minnesota. Momentum is real for football teams. The good kind and the bad. On Saturday for Illinois, it was the latter.

"I think momentum is huge, but I think the belief on game day is even bigger," Bielema said. "I believe our guys 100 percent thought they were going to win this football game. That's why the locker room hurts so bad now. They expected to win."

Bielema will be on the road this week recruiting and doing some explaining to prospects about what happened.

Good luck trying to come up with some answers.

"We've got to take every game for what it is," he said. "We talked before the year that we had 12 guaranteed opportunities. We've got eight behind us and we've got four in front of us that are going to be paramount to see how we want this thing to end up."