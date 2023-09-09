Asmussen | No time to sulk

Sep. 9—LAWRENCE, Kan. — Well, it doesn't get any easier.

Not at all.

The Illinois football program faces a mountain climb next Saturday.

Especially after a discouraging performance on Friday night, with Bret Bielema's team falling behind early and failing to complete another comeback in the marquee nonconference game on the schedule this season, with Kansas essentially doing whatever it wanted in defeating the Illini 34-23 at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

Now, Bielema and Co. will get to see how much Penn State will manhandle FCS foe Delaware today.

While knowing James Franklin's Nittany Lions are coming to Champaign undefeated, with plenty more to prove on FOX's Big Noon kickoff (it actually starts at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium). All the network stars will be there.

The seventh-ranked Nittany Lions figure to enter the game ranked among the top seven schools in the country ... at least. A week after opening with a win against West Virginia, Penn State can name the score on Saturday against Delaware.

Penn State will be the highest-ranked team to visit the House of Red Grange since Oct. 19, 2019, when No. 6 Wisconsin came to town. Ask James McCourt what happened. He's got a story and a near-death experience to tell you about.

From my perspective, the current Nittany Lions are better ... much better .... than the 2019 Badgers. who finished 10-4.

In fact, I've got Penn State playing for the national title this season after it sweeps through the Big Ten East, beats Illinois in the conference title game (might have to revise that after the Illini's lackluster showing on Friday night) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and wins its semifinal game against, well, Michigan.

Penn State is on the cusp of greatness, and Illinois fans get a front-row seat.

Had Friday night's game gone differently, the beautiful building at First and Kirby might have been jammed for the first time since early in the Lovie Smith era, when the last sellout came in a 2016 game against North Carolina. Less likely now after Jalon Daniels lived up to the preseason hype, while the Illini defense has yet

Fear of missing out should be setting in for Illinois fans just about now. Especially, after hearing and reading stories all last week about packed, crazed crowds for the 1983 Big Ten champions.

Bielema was 13 at the time and remembers following Illinois.

That kind of buzz is what he wants in Champaign-Urbana. The benefits are obvious: helps with recruiting is at the top of the list. And if Bielema is looking to leave a legacy at his third head coaching job, making the games must-see like in the Mike White era is definitely a box worth checking.

Which the Illini failed to come close to accomplishing on Friday night.

Their last chance

All right. Enough about Friday night's disaster .... as Daniels just made another mesmerizing play in his all-black KU uniform with the yellow Jayhawk popping off the helmet.

But seriously. As much as Friday night's loss is a step back for the Illini, the talk you'll hear from Bielema, his staff and his players this week is that it doesn't affect the Big Ten standings.

True. Kansas hasn't joined the Big Ten. Yet.

Anyway, Bielema aims to win the final Big Ten West title. Trust me, Franklin feels the same way about the Big Ten East.

For so long, the division has been dominated by Ohio State and Michigan. Michigan and Ohio State. But there is a chance for Franklin to make a breakthrough with his current team as talent is there on both sides of the line. In the backfield and the secondary. At receiver. And on special teams.

The quarterback was supposed to be a question mark, but Drew Allar looks like the best there in years. Another Kerry Collins or Todd Blackledge, only more modern. That means fearless and blissfully unaware that the game isn't supposed to be this easy.

If Illinois can hang with Penn State — and my guess is it can, despite Friday night — then it can hang with the rest of the schedule. Beat the Nittany Lions, and it becomes a landmark win for Bielema.

Illinois is basically in a no-lose situation now. Going into the season, most experts counted the Penn State game as a loss for Illinois. So win the game, and the team has made a statement.

One needed after Kansas made its own statement on Friday night.

Good setup

Of course, the Illini took a look at Penn State's schemes and personnel before this week. That's how Bielema rolls. Attention to detail is his priority, even if the penalties that have happened at inopportune times way too many times in the first two games suggest otherwise.

The film from the first two Penn State games won't tell the Illini much other than the Nittany Lions as expected are dominant.

But one tidbit or two, one morsel of information, might make a difference when the team from the East visits.

Don't forget, the last time the two teams met, Illinois won in State College. Only took nine overtimes.

Wonder if Franklin will mention that to his guys a few thousand times this week. If Franklin checks out the Illinois sidelines, he might shake a bit. Art Sitkowski, who helped engineer the nine-OT miracle for Illinois is now one of the coaches.

With Sitkowski and Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington on its side, Illinois will have oodles of confidence against Penn State.

Even with what happened Friday night.