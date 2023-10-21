Asmussen | Local heroes making an impact for Bret Bielema's Illini

Oct. 21—CHAMPAIGN — Draw a 60-mile circle around Champaign-Urbana and count the number of current Illinois football players who are from within the line.

It adds up fast.

Bryce Barnes, Kaden Feagin, Caleb Griffin, Aidan Laughery, Clayton Leonard, Tyler McClure, Griffin Moore, Julian Pearl and Ben Schultz grew up within an hour of Memorial Stadium. That's nine guys, many playing key roles for Bret Bielema's team. Expand the circle to 150 miles and the number zooms to 50 players. And many more if you take the circle out 200 miles.

The current team is as local as it has been in years. A specific comparison comes to mind: 2007. Illinois beat No. 1 Ohio State and earned a berth in the Rose Bowl with 13 players from within an hour of C-U. Those Illini were heavy on the "C" with Champaign Central's J Leman and Drew McMahon and Centennial's Mike Locksley, Tony Petruzzello, Tyler Rouse and Jacob Willis contributing.

Bloomington's Justin Harrison, the honorary captain for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, was a defensive standout.

It is not an accident that Bielema is filling his team with nearby players.

"I think anybody in the state of Illinois, from the north to the south, east to west and everywhere in between, if we feel they can play Big Ten championship football, we've got to get them," said Bielema ahead of Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) hosting Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in a crucial Big Ten West game. "It's something we've said all the way through."

To be fair to Lovie Smith's staff, it brought in Barnes, Moore, Pearl, Griffin and Schultz. But one of Smith's downfalls as a college coach was his inability to land the best from Illinois. The high school coaches in the state quickly lost interest in the program.

In his third season, Bielema has repaired the damaged relationships with the state's high schools. They are interested again. Illinois won't get all of the best. But the number is improved compared to Smith's tenure.

When Bielema took over at Illinois before the 2021 season, he was aware of the prep talent in the state. In fact, he had brought some to his previous stops at Iowa and Wisconsin.

"I had always looked at the state of Illinois, the pure numbers that sign and knew the ones that you believe fit your program, you want to be able to take a swing at those guys," Bielema said. "Now, moreso than ever, I think that's happening."

Recently, Bielema and his coaches have been hearing from recruits who initially got away. They signed with other schools and are wondering if there is a transfer spot available at Illinois.

"It's an evolving time," Bielema said. "There are so many things that go into it now. You may have a high school kid set to go somewhere and they sign two portal guys and he's like, 'Wait a minute. Why do I want to go there?'"

Bielema plans to spend most of next week on the road recruiting since, after Saturday's game, Illinois doesn't play again until Nov. 4 at Minnesota.

"I'll be at a high school practice, a junior-college practice or a college practice every day of the week," Bielema said.

Hard sell

When Bielema was at Wisconsin, it recruited players who grew up with the Badgers winning at a high level.

When Barry Alvarez took over the program in Madison, he had to overcome a history of failure. It didn't take him long to fix it.

Bielema inherited an Illinois team that had been losing for a decade. Much closer to what Alvarez faced when he landed at Wisconsin.

"When I took the job here at Illinois, we had to battle the last 20 years of not being great and promise them what the future could be," Bielema said, "and I think that's been a huge selling point."

Interested parties

Mike Allen is paying special attention to Illinois football these days. Two of his guys — defensive lineman Barnes and running back Laughery — are seeing significant playing time.

Allen still teaches at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High, but he stopped coaching two years ago.

The 54-year-old has time to watch the Illini on Saturdays. And all the other Falcons playing college football.

"Being retired, you get to go to games now," Allen said.

Earlier this season, he watched Barnes and Laughery play against Penn State, then jumped in the car to watch his former kicker Ben Freehill play for Purdue.

"As a coach, that was very special," Allen said.

Barnes won a pair of state titles at GCMS and Laughery was a key player on the second championship team.

"I knew both of those two kids had the potential to contribute at UI," Allen said. "They wanted to be a part of something special. A lot of fun during those years with different colleges coming in, but those two kids worked so hard academically, on the field and in the weight room. They are great kids in the community."

Barnes seemed destined for Illinois.

With Laughery, Iowa was interested, too.

"With Aidan's speed, you just can't coach that or teach that," Allen said. "His speed brought in so many coaches with Aidan."

Allen has coached other players who played in FBS, but not two at the same time at the same school.

"Bryce went in there as a walk-on," Allen said. "He was so hungry because he wanted to show he deserved to be there."

Staying close to home works for the former Falcons.

"It's a matter of pride," Allen said. "They watched Illinois forever, grew up being Illinois fans. It's really neat to see them go down there and want to establish something. Both of them are so proud to be a part of the program."

Besides their talent, Barnes and Laughery brought intangibles.

"These kids knew how to win," Allen said.

For Saturday's Illinois-Wisconsin homecoming game, the stands will be dotted with GCMS boosters.

Allen has been to a handful of Illinois games. He likes what he sees.

"Coach Bielema is an amazing coach," Allen said. "When you have coaches coaching like that, people are going to come out and give them the support they need. The community is behind them."

Illinois flags fly at homes in Gibson City.

"You didn't see that a whole lot before," Allen said.

Stepping up

At Maryland, Illinois used a pair of small-school guys at running back in place of injured Reggie Love III: Laughery and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Feagin.

"That's unheard of," Allen said.

ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson keeps in touch with Feagin, exchanging text messages weekly.

Feagin scored a touchdown late in the first half in the 27-24 win at Maryland, helping Illinois to its first Big Ten victory of the season after the true freshman also rushed for 84 yards on 19 carries.

"I knew he had it in him," Jefferson said. "My coaching staff had no doubts. We've seen the work he put in."

Feagin's attitude is a major plus, Jefferson said.

"When he was here, he was the best player on the field, by far. He didn't act like it," Jefferson said. "Great kid. His humility is going to take him further than his talent wherever he goes in life."

The Knights are in the middle of a special regular season, with a home playoff game on the docket for next weekend

Feagin has told his coach he plans to be there. Perfect timing with Illinois having an open date.

"He's definitely proud of where he came from," Jefferson said.

Jefferson is in his sixth season at ALAH. His first look at Feagin was during a junior high track meet in Lawrenceville. Feagin won the long jump.

"I was like, 'OK, this kid is going to be special,'" Jefferson said,

Jefferson has been an Illinois supporter his entire life. ALAH fans are with him because of Feagin.

"It's a fun deal," Jefferson said.