Asmussen | This Illinois train is running off the tracks

Oct. 1—WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Illinois football season just took a troubling turn ... toward a brick wall.

Or was it into a tunnel toward a streaking train, given Saturday afternoon's opponent?

Purdue put the Illinois season in peril, while feeling very good about its new coach Ryan Walters, in a 44-19 stomping in front of 59,510 fans at nearly full Ross-Ade Stadium.

"Obviously very disappointed, especially in the second half," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Saturday evening, with the sun setting on the day and perhaps with it any chance Illinois has of a run to first place in the Big Ten West. "Coming into it, knew it was going to be a four-quarter game."

But it wasn't. The Boilermakers took control in the third quarter and never gave Illinois a chance to rebound after the Illini only trailed 16-13 at halftime.

"I told them in (the locker room), 'It's obviously embarrassing. For me as a head coach. For you as a player,'" Bielema said. "That collapse in the second half can't be tolerated."

The issues actually started on the opening drive for Bielema's team, which passed on a fourth-and-1 try deep in Purdue territory to kick a field goal. Those three safe points and that early 3-0 lead turned out to be meaningless in the Illini's fourth straight loss to Purdue.

"We've come out of a couple games this year, the first series we've moved the ball and did some things and we didn't come away with points," Bielema said. "I just felt like we wanted to take points there at the end of the first drive, which did get us on the board."

But Purdue foiled the plan, sacking Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer, forcing a fumble and recovering said fumble in the end zone for a 6-3 lead.

A late second-quarter field goal by Caleb Griffin that cut the Purdue lead to three was wasted when the Boilermakers took the opening drive of the third quarter for a touchdown.

Game over.

Next upNow, Illinois gets ready for Friday night's Disappointment Bowl, a home game against also 2-3 Nebraska in front of friends and family at Memorial Stadium.

Suddenly, the idea of a Big Ten West title for Illinois seems ridiculous, or at least far-fetched.

Bielema's job at Illinois is to build a consistent winner. That would mean consecutive winning seasons. Something that hasn't happened in Champaign in more than a decade and, if you count just winning regular seasons, hasn't transpired since five straight seasons of that mark from 1988-1992. After last season's 8-5 record and this season's subpar start, a chance to end those streaks seems so far away.

Bielema talked to the media for 10 minutes after Saturday's game. He pointed the finger at himself, the staff and the players.

"We've got to make plays," Bielema said. "As coaches, we've just got to do so much better. For me personally as a head coach to be in a 16-13 halftime game and have it end that way ..."

Bielema didn't finish his thought on that statement. But the goal going into the game was to bring the Cannon back to Champaign-Urbana. But it appears like it might stay in West Lafayette for a bit.

Purdue's coach has momentum. Though he dropped his first three home games as Purdue head coach, Walters is winning over the fans and media with effective recruiting and a fun style of play.

Ross-Ade was packed and loud. The crowd had a good time, celebrating every on-field introduction and score by the home team.

Illinois is in a different place. The buzz the team had entering the season has worn off. Too many "What's wrong?" questions from the fan base with no easy answers are out there now.

The efficiency and competitiveness Illinois showed during a turnaround season in 2022 is gone.

Oh sure, there are winnable games left on the schedule. Northwestern continues to struggle. So does Indiana. And Nebraska.

But Illinois is going to be an underdog in four of its remaining games. A bowl bid, considered a lock going into the season, now feels like a long shot.

Losing uglyThat makes three games where Illinois has been manhandled this season. That didn't happen in any 2022 game, where the team always had a chance.

Kansas, Penn State and now Purdue owned Illinois. It wasn't a play or two or a series or two. It was the bulk of the game.

Defense was supposed to be the calling card of Bielema's program. And in 2022, Illinois fielded the best scoring defense in the country. Something to be proud of and put at the front of the media guide.

Of course, the team lost talented players from last season, mostly in the secondary.

Did Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown mean that much? Maybe so.

The most worrisome statistic for the Illinois defense on Saturday was Purdue converting 8 of 13 third-down conversions.

That can't happen. Not if you are trying to play winning football. Smart people involved in the game value that metric. Illinois on Saturday, which went 2 of 14 on its own third-down tries, was abysmal.

The play of the offense, particularly the line, is also problematic.

Altmyer is facing way too much pressure.

"He's got people bearing down on him," Bielema said. "We've got to look in detail at what we are asking our guys to do."

It is too late to start over. Or bring in new players. The season hits the halfway point in six days when Nebraska and its loyal fans visit Champaign.

"We've just got to put them in better position to have success," Bielema said.

It might not be possible. Not now.

Altymer missed open receivers. And there were drops, too. Everybody played a negative part in a negative result.

Fortunately for Illinois, there wasn't a repeat of the five-turnover game against Penn State or Purdue might have scored 70.

Illinois is getting no breaks from its opponents, which are sensing the team is wounded and want to keep it that way.

One more flaw: penalties. Purdue avoided the big walkoffs but Illinois didn't.

How's that brick wall looking right now?