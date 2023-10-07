Asmussen | Illini in need of wholesale changes after another disappointing loss

Oct. 7—CHAMPAIGN — That can't happen.

Illinois can't lose 20-7 at home like it did Friday night.

Not against a Nebraska team desperately trying to let it win. As you were reading that line, the Cornhuskers just fumbled again while committing a personal-foul penalty.

That can't happen when you are trying to honor fallen legend Dick Butkus. He would have loved the effort of the defense and wagged his finger at the offense and special teams.

The Illinois football season isn't over. It just feels like it after the Illini (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) lost for the eighth time in their last nine games against a Power Five opponent.

There are six more games and Illinois will be favored in only two. If that. A bowl bid now seems like a pipe dream for Bret Bielema's team.

Stop me if you have read this before. It seems like the same old stuff every week. Not my fault.

Nothing but trouble lies ahead for one of the nation's biggest underachievers.

The next two opponents have one combined loss.

You do the math.

They won't feel one bit sorry for the guys from Champaign-Urbana. Maryland and Wisconsin will be looking to add to the pain, with the Terrapins first up next Saturday in College Park, Md.

What does Illinois do next? The players have Saturday off to heal up and find some happy thoughts.

The coaches, starting with Bielema, will be hard at work. A fly on the wall at the Smith Center on Saturday might hear some words. The kind you used to not be able to say on TV.

During a somber postgame press conference late Friday night, I asked Bielema what is on his agenda.

"(Saturday) is going to be a huge analysis of what failed in the game," the third-year Illini coach said. "You can't let things cloud your vision in reacting too quickly.

"I do understand that we're limited in certain spots about the options to to go in different directions if we're not happy with what a player can execute or do. We've just got to do a good job of giving them answers they can do."

I've got some suggestions. Toss the playbooks in the dumpster. At least those for the offense and special teams. Many more of the calls failed than worked. Cartoonishly inept. Like Wile. E. Coyote chasing the Road Runner. Wearing Acme ankle weights.

Bielema showed his frustration, smacking the lectern a time or two in the postgame. Not to hurt it, but to emphasize his point.

Again, the failures on offense started early, the team getting stuffed of a fourth-down run near the Nebraska end zone. Illinois has still only managed to score 10 points in the first quarter of its six games this season.

"Extremely infuriating," Bielema said. "In 15 years of coaching, I've never been in this position where we can't gain a half-yard. Absolutely insane."

More bad news

Not to bum you out on a dreadful week, but Illinois suffered key injuries while remaining winless in the Big Ten this season. Running back Josh McCray is done for the year, and starter Reggie Love III left the field on a cart.

Illinois is back at Memorial Stadium in two weeks. Likely coming off a loss to currently-undefeated Maryland.

If not for the lure of Homecoming, the crowd would be sparse for Wisconsin. And the Badgers want a piece of the struggling Illini.

Attendance for final home games against Indiana and Northwestern figures to anemic.

The one thing the 2023 Illinois football team couldn't do: Fall short of a bowl or winning season is happening before everyone's eyes. With little hope to turn it around.

The eight-win season in 2022 feels like a mirage.

I should have seen it coming because I have seen it over and over and over again. Thought this time was different, a sentiment I promise not to buy into in the future.

Tear it up

Drastic measures need to be taken. Wholesale changes to the lineup and shuffling on the staff. It might seem panicky. Fine. Because it is time to panic.

The offense lacks imagination. Opponents are taking advantage of Illinois and its predictability.

Way back when during the John Mackovic era, the coach would have called for a pass to the tight end on fourth-and-1. He did it often, and it seemed to work every time.

Figure out what the players do well and go there over and over and over again. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten), perhaps the weakest .500 team in the FBS, has found a recipe that it can live with for this year.

The two programs were supposed to be in different places: Illinois the established program and Nebraska the struggling former power with the shiny new coach in Matt Rhule.

Nebraska did all the things it used to do wrong under Scott Frost (silly penalties and turnovers) and got away with it because Illinois was so much worse.