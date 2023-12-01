Asmussen | Will Illini staff be back intact? That's the plan now.

Dec. 1—CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema hoped to meet the media this upcoming Sunday. After Illinois' bowl destination was announced.

But a 5-7 finish means the Illini are home for the holidays. And the head coach has time to talk.

"I wanted to do this to kind of have a closure on 2023," Bielema said.

During a lively 24-minute session at the Memorial Stadium Squad Room on Thursday, the third-year coach touched on a number of topics throughout his end-of-season press conference.

Transfers and recruiting get all the headlines.

But at the top of my find-out list is: 1) Who will be calling the plays? and 2) Is the second most productive wide receiver in school history (Isaiah Williams) coming back?

On the staff situation, Bielema is realistic.

It is unlikely there will be as much "transition" (Bielema's word) as last offseason. That's when Ryan Walters left to become Purdue coach and took assistants Kevin Kane and Cory Patterson with him.

On the current Illinois staff, defensive coordinator Aaron Henry has been with Bielema all three seasons. Although he was promoted this season after working with the secondary.

Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison, linebackers coach Andy Buh, wide receivers coach George McDonald and offensive line coach Bart Miller have been on Bielema's staff at Illinois since Day One.

Barry Lunney Jr. just finished his second season as offensive coordinator. Charlie Bullen (outside linebackers), Robby Discher (tight ends/special teams) and Antonio Fenelus (defensive backs) just ended their first seasons. There needs to be a special category for running backs coach Thad Ward, who has been at Illinois four years under two head coaches, Bielema and Lovie Smith.

So how many of the 10 assistants will be back?

"I'm always going to anticipate change," Bielema said. "Sometimes, it comes about naturally. Sometimes, you force it. I don't foresee anything at this given point. But I just know even in the last 48 hours, I've been contacted by people in regards to people on my staff. We do a good job here, I think, proactively making things as good as we possibly can for the people that we want."

In his 15 years as a head coach, Bielema has seen all kinds of movement. Some expected. Some a surprise.

"Things literally change overnight," he said. "It's pretty amazing."

Crucial decision

If Williams returns to Illinois, he should easily become the school's career reception leader with a chance to break David Williams' mark for receiving yards, too.

But does he want to come back for more college ball?

That's the question with an unclear answer. Working in Illinois' favor: It is a loaded NFL draft class at his position. But Williams is confident in his ability and might want to get the next chapter started.

He isn't the only player with a decision to make.

Tight end Tip Reiman and outside linebacker Seth Coleman also have pro options.

The return of quarterback Luke Altmyer might help sway Williams. They had a good connection on the field before Altmyer got knocked out against Minnesota.

To his credit, Williams clicked with backup John Paddock, too.

"(Altmyer) probably grew more in the last two weeks than he has the whole year," Bielema said. "Luke is very intelligent. Very aware. Very gifted player.

"He was a first-year starter that began to evolve and do some really good things. The last two weeks as a backup quarterback, he saw things differently."

What about the analyst?

Jim Leonhard joined the Illinois staff in 2023 after finishing the previous year as interim head coach at his alma mater Wisconsin.

"Jimmy's been a great asset to us," Bielema said. "He was full-time in the fact that he was here, but he couldn't be on the field."

Bielema and Leonhard have been close for years.

"I think he's got a lot of things coming at him," Bielema said. "I can't speak on anybody's behalf but whatever his direction is, obviously, he could come back here. I think the world is unknown. I couldn't recommend anybody higher. He's an awesome, awesome person."