Asmussen | Can Illini football become elite?

Jul. 6—During my appearance on Wednesday's "Big Ten This Morning" on SiriusXM radio, hosts Anthony Herron and Ben Hartsock asked me what Illinois football's goals should be starting two seasons from now.

That's when Southern California and UCLA join the Bigger Ten for the 2024 season. And when the College Football Playoff expands from four to 12 teams.

For a second there, the weirdest of the weird happened. I was speechless. Of course, that never lasts long, and I was able to mumble out some semblance of an answer.

Thanks to Herron and Hartsock for having me on again and for getting the tiny wheels spinning in my brain.

What will the new college football reality look like for Illinois?

As of 2024, four blue-blood programs will be in the Big Ten: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern Cal. They all have across-the-country reputations and own national titles in football.

The other 12, including Illinois, are trying to move into that group.

Get there and anything is possible. For those naysayers who scream "IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN," I give you TCU in 2022. And Illinois in 2001. And Iowa a bunch of years. And Wisconsin during the Barry Alvarez/Bret Bielema eras.

"Never happen" doesn't exist in sports. An exception is always out there. Often times many more than one.

It isn't easy to move into the upper echelon, but it is possible. It might require a bit of luck and some guesswork. Find a quarterback that the big schools overlooked, give him the ball and say "lead us." Next thing you know, your team is 12-1 and the talk of college football.

That was TCU last fall. The Horned Frogs plucked Max Duggan from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and the rest is history. (Forget the title game blowout to Georgia, because nobody was beating the Bulldogs that night.)

More examples of the type of season TCU put together will happen in the future. The 12-team playoff now makes it easier. At the start of each season, 20 to 30 teams will have a legitimate chance to make the cut. Just watch. Expect a collective "what took us so long" in terms of playoff inclusion.

Well, if I am Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson, more entries means a greater chance for my team to lose.

Still, the odds remain stacked in their favor. They will land a large share of the first-round byes, taking their task of winning a national title from three wins to two. That's what you need to win in the current format.

Too bad a 16-team field wasn't adopted, forcing the champion to navigate four rounds.

When the money starts piling up and TV asks for more, another expansion is coming. That's a discussion for later.

Practical mattersHad the expanded CFP been in place in 2022, the Wolverines, Buckeyes, Nittany Lions and Trojans would have made the cut. And Michigan and Ohio State were ranked high enough to advance directly to the second round courtesy of byes.

No. 11 seed Penn State would have traveled to play against No. 6 Tennessee.

No. 10 Southern Cal would have been sent to No. 7 Clemson in the first round. Fun.

Some might consider the 2023 season a waste of time. Not for the teams looking at it with the correct attitude.

The final season of divisional play in the Big Ten offers a chance to ramp up: In recruiting, preparation, facilities, whatever a program needs.

Illinois enters the transition year in a good position. It showed it can win again during Bielema's second season in charge, the staff is in place and the facilities are top notch. Not much in the way of needs.

Bielema seems to be the right guy at the right time for Illinois.

His players listen to him and like him. High school players in the state and across the country are paying attention. Having three players picked in the first three rounds of the NFL draft in late April helped and is likely part of any conversation with recruits and their families.

Is the talent level high enough in the program to compete for the playoffs? Not with a four-team field. But when eight spots are added, Illinois gets closer.

One final pushYes, Illinois should continue to strive for Big Ten titles. Even when the chances are reduced in a 16-team league with no divisional play.

Aim high and do whatever you can to get there. If you fall short, that's OK. Football continues. There will be other years.

Illinois football has strong financial support from the school. Getting the fans back to full support is more of a chore. But again, possible.

Illinois fans have seen this movie before. The football program seemed ready to take off, but instead followed a good season with a mediocre one. The year after the team won the Big Ten in 2001, it went 5-7. The year after it qualified for the 2008 Rose Bowl, it slipped to 5-7.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, I'll watch the games on TV.

If the program is able climb among the Big Ten elites, the idea must be to stay there as long as possible.

For the longest time, Illinois has been the program others felt had everything in place to be elite. Good time to see if that is true.