Asmussen | Illini should consider QB switch

Sep. 17—CHAMPAIGN — The last thing Illinois football wanted this season — or expected — was a quarterback controversy.

Luke Altmyer was supposed to be the guy. And in his first two starts, he proved to be worthy of the spot. With a few bobbles.

But Saturday against seventh-ranked Penn State, at mostly full Memorial Stadium, the Mississippi transfer threw four interceptions before the end of the third quarter.

Unacceptable. Especially for a team hoping to compete for the Big Ten West title.

The Illinois defense tried to do its part Saturday. But it had no chance in a 30-13 loss to Penn State with its quarterback giving the ball back so often to the Nittany Lions.

Too bad those new orange jerseys didn't arrive in time for Illinois because the blue ones weren't working.

No matter what happens the remainder of the season, Altmyer's four-pick day will be a topic of conversation. And a reason for concern. That gives him seven in the first three games. Remember, Tommy DeVito threw four in all of 2022. That's 13 games, not one.

Altmyer's four interceptions were the most in a game by an Illinois quarterback since Jeff George Jr. had that many in a 2016 game at Wisconsin.

The most I have ever seen thrown by an Illinois quarterback in a game was the five tossed by Mark Hoekstra in a 1996 trip to Arizona. In one quarter. Three of them were returned for scores in a 41-0 win for the Wildcats.

Saturday felt like that only without the defensive scores.

Next time Altmyer throws one to guys in the wrong-colored jerseys — and that is likely — fans will let out a collective "here we go again."

The top priority for a Bret Bielema quarterback is to do no harm. Keep the sticks moving and don't hurt the defense with short fields.

If Altmyer's picks against Penn State hadn't happened, there is no guarantee Illinois would have won. But I promise the margin wouldn't have been 17.

Penn State had problems of its own. Quarterback Drew Allar missed open receivers. The Nittany Lions dropped passes, too. And the blocking was far from exceptional.

Penn State could have lost Saturday, but five Illinois turnovers (Josh McCray fumbled, too) let them off the hook.

"Any time you have five turnovers, it doesn't matter how well you play on defense," Bielema said, "you're not going to have success."

Bielema took the blame for Altmyer's rough day, with his final stat line showing him completing 15 of 28 passes for 164 yards and no touchdowns.

"That's my fault," Bielema said. "When we recruit quarterbacks, I tell them for me as a head coach, it's always going to be on my shoulders. We didn't have a good enough game plan for him to be successful. I obviously want him to take these moments and grow."

Under consideration?

Is a move at quarterback possible? Bielema didn't go there immediately after the game.

"I don't think any reason will change who's going to be our starting quarterback next week (against Florida Atlantic)," Bielema said. "I mean, I'll take a look at it.

"I've seen this guy play some really good football and do some really good things in practice. He really doesn't waver."

The fact that the picks came on early downs is a no-no for Bielema.

"Interceptions are part of the game," he said. "But early-down football is being efficient with the football in the run game and the throw game to give you a chance to play another down and that's what we've got to do."

Altmyer took a few shots in Saturday's game and was limping a bit. But taking him out had nothing to do with the hard hits.

"It wasn't because of injury at the end," Bielema said.

Solid work

After the fourth interception by Altmyer, Bielema and the offensive coaching staff had seen enough.

"We were within a two-score game. We were right there," Bielema said. "That last pick, I was like, 'We can't do this no more. We can't put him back out there."

In went Ball State transfer John Paddock, the grandson of former Illini standout John Wright Sr.

"Tough spot," Bielema said.

Penn State's defense went after the newcomer and Padddock struggled his first few plays, with Penn State nearly coming down with a few interceptions. But Paddock finished 10 of 16 for 129 yards with one touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Malik Elzy.

"I've been very impressed," Bielema said. "John's got great bloodlines. He's been waiting for this opportunity.

"We'll sit down and talk about it as coaches to see where it goes. But it was good to see him the first time in action and have a little bit of success."

Starting a season in the MAC is different than playing in the Big Ten. But the senior deserves consideration.

Complicating the situation is their long-term status with the program. No matter what happens, Paddock is done after this season. Altmyer has two more years of eligibility after this one.

The Illinois coaches will give Altmyer every chance to make it work. But the needs of the team are more important than one player.

This is one of the flaws of the portal world. Had Saturday's starter been with the program for two or three years, the coaches would have a good idea how he would react to a difficult morning/afternoon.

It is more of a mystery going into the Florida Atlantic game with Altmyer, who had never thrown four picks in a game before.

I am counting on one thing: Altmyer's teammates. The receivers, running backs and offensive linemen will rally around him and do what they can to be put the four picks behind them.