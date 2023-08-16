Asmussen | Houston, we have liftoff ... of a coaching career

Aug. 16—CHAMPAIGN — When the BTN studio crew arrives in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday for its annual training camp visit, one of the analysts is going to be particularly fired up.

Former Illinois star and two-time Super Bowl winner Howard Griffith has been part of the BTN studio show since it went on air in 2007. He always enjoys the trips back to his alma mater.

But this time, it is different. He's got a family connection at the Smith Center.

Houston Griffith, Howard's son, is in his first year on Bret Bielema's recruiting staff.

He is friendly ... like his dad. And he is an excellent communicator ... like his dad.

Houston Griffith met with the media on Tuesday after practice for the first time in his new role.

"I'm enjoying my time here in Illinois, back home where my dad played," Houston Griffith said. "It means a lot to me that I'm back here in my home state. Just also a special place for my dad, started his career and left his legacy. I think it's pretty interesting."

The younger Griffith considered following in Howard's college footsteps. Twice. The defensive back started his high school career at Chicago Mount Carmel before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

Illinois gave Griffith his first scholarship offer.

Griffith, ranked among the top-50 prospects in his senior class, had his pick of schools. Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern California and Texas were among the options.

Ultimately, he settled on Notre Dame, then coached by Brian Kelly.

In South Bend, Ind., Griffith set the school record for games played with 62. He was part of two teams that reached the College Football Playoff.

Early in 2021, Griffith entered the transfer portal ... briefly. He was without a program for six days before deciding to remain at Notre Dame.

"I communicated with a bunch of other schools," he said. "But Notre Dame was the best thing for me to do and go back to then. Now, Illinois is the best thing for me to be here."

Role modelIn my 34 years covering Illinois, few football players have been as consistently pleasant as Howard Griffith. And none have gotten more out of their talent.

He set a still-standing record with eight rushing touchdowns in a 1990 game against Southern Illinois. He broke Red Grange's record and later met the legend during a Florida bowl trip.

"His name carries a lot of weight here," Houston Griffith said. "I didn't always want to be Howard Griffith's son. I wanted to be Houston Griffith. I want to be my own person."

Howard was determined to let it happen.

"At the end of day, my dad always wanted to be a dad," Houston said. "When I played football, he never wanted to be a coach. He always let the coaches be coaches.

"Once this Illinois thing came up, we were trying to get more information on it."

And now that it is real?

"He's proud of me," Houston said.

Houston sees daily reminders of his dad throughout the Smith Center and Memorial Stadium. Lots of them.

"I realize how much effect he had on the program," Houston said. "It's just been special. I'm really excited to be here."

So as dad would advise, Houston put his head down and went to work.

"I'm going to keep learning everything Coach B. and (player personnel director) Pat Embleton ask me to do," Houston said. "And learn from Coach (Aaron) Henry and the rest of the staff."

Early startAfter college, Houston Griffith had opportunities to pursue pro football. But he made a decision that coaching is his future. The sooner the better.

"I want to be a football coach," he said. "That's my plan."

Bielema, who is always looking to add talent to his staff, opened the door.

"I'm in a whole new role," Houston said. "This is my first job, as well. It's been a great transition, and the staff's helping me a lot, too."

The 23-year old knows there will be challenges.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said.

Houston is learning about the recruiting world from a different perspective.

"I truly did not know everything that went into finding players," he said. "I knew you recruit dudes, but I didn't know how much time personnel (put in)."

He is getting an education about setting up practices and what it takes to run a program. Lessons that will be valuable no matter what the profession.

"I had a whole experience at Notre Dame for five years, seeing how one program is run," Houston said. "Now, I'm able to see how Coach B. runs his program. I can tell everybody's a great teacher."

After being a high-level recruit, Houston sees the process from a different vantage point.

"I'm just fresh out of the game, so I feel I can relate to these guys in a way that's different," he said. "I understand what these guys are looking for and what it takes to play on a high level."

With training camps in full swing across the country, does Houston miss playing?

"Yeah, I get that itch sometimes," he said. "But at the end of the day, I made a decision and I'm comfortable with my decision."