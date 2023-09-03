Asmussen | Glass half-full? Or half-empty?

Sep. 3—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — What would a home loss to Toledo have meant to the Illinois football team?

Well, we'll never know. But it was close.

Bret Bielema's third Illinois team needed a clutch fourth-down pass completion from Luke Altmyer to Casey Washington to stay alive Saturday night. And a field goal from Danville's finest Caleb Griffin to avoid an upset, edging the visitors 30-28 before an announced crowd of 48,898 fans at Memorial Stadium.

"The good news is we won the football game against a pretty good opponent," Bielema said after taking his third Illini opener.

As most expected, Illinois opened the season 1-0. Not with the style points some might have been looking for against a team from the Group of Five. Albeit a talented conference champion pointing toward a repeat. If they stay healthy, you like the Rockets' chances to win the MAC again.

A better question with an answer more murky is Illinois' status as a Big Ten West contender.

The team made mistakes that would have cost the Illini the game against most opponents. Too many penalties (10 infractions for 100 penalty yards), including a pair that led to 10 of Toledo's points.

Yes, the head coach noticed and wasn't thrilled with it.

"We really gave up two huge (penalties) where we're off the field," Bielema said. "You can't overcome a good football team dong that."

Well, not normally. Fortunately, Toledo helped with mistakes of its own. None more important for Illinois than Dequan Finn's third-quarter interception that Miles Scott returned 48 yards for a touchdown.

"I think he's going to be a very good player for a long time here," Bielema said of Scott. "He's very special."

What had been a 12-point Toledo lead was suddenly reduced to five, at 19-14, midway through the third quarter.

It felt like the Rockets were holding on the rest of the way. Not really looking to expand their lead so much as preserving it.

The home crowd, the biggest for a home opener at Illinois in 13 years, helped by staying loud on a perfect night weather-wise.

In his hands

Bielema trusted Griffin with the winning play. Good call.

"We knew what we wanted to get to," Bielema said. "We thought if we get to the 25-yard line, we had a makeable field goal. When we got to that moment, then we started managing the clock."

Bielema had no interest in giving Finn the ball again. So Illinois worked the time down to the final few seconds and Griffin came through.

The kicking game is a positive at Illinois beyond steady Griffin. Punter Hugh Robertson had a good night and there were no issues on returns.

Plus the kickoff coverage team pinned Toledo back when the Rockets tried returns.

When Bielema meets with his team on Sunday at the start of a short week (Illinois plays at Kansas next Friday night Friday), he will have plenty of teaching moments.

"We'll have a lot of improvement from Game 1 to Game 2," he said. "You should be better."

Illinois can feel good about its quarterback situation. First-time starter Altmyer was effective as a thrower and a runner. Good that he has this year and two more to play college football.

He was the great unknown going into the game. Illinois found a transfer gem last season in Tommy DeVito, and it appears that it has another.

Altmyer took some hard shots Saturday. Keeping him healthy is important if Illinois hopes to match or top last season's eight victories.

"Obviously, a tough kid," Bielema said.

Another positive sign for Illinois: It won a close game. Last year, narrow losses to Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State and Indiana cost it the Big Ten West title.

"This is another example, and we've made a lot of progress, in games like this in the past, we wouldn't have been able to pull this one off," Bielema said.

The Bielema mantra seems to be stay close in every game and see what happens.

"I don't know how many games we'll win and how many we'll run away with, but I think we'll be in a lot of games." Bielema said. "We'll be scrappy. We'll be fun. We've got to stay healthy at certain positions."