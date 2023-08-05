Asmussen | In the Big Ten, the more the merrier

Aug. 5—CHAMPAIGN — No humble bragging here, but ...

I told you so.

Weeks ago, I wrote the Big Ten wouldn't be satisfied with just 16 schools.

Welcome aboard Oregon and Washington, both of which will join the conference roughly a year from now in 2024 after the Big Ten made it official on Friday evening.

"The Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors are pleased to welcome the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference," said Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors Chair and Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones in a statement after the news broke. "When considering the full spectrum of academic, athletic and research excellence, the alignment with our member institutions is extremely clear. We are excited to welcome them and look forward to collaborating and competing with them in the years ahead."

In the meantime, so much for the easy-to-figure-out football scheduling model that guaranteed teams would play at least once every two years. The math doesn't work with 18 schools. Back to the drawing board.

Of course, commissioner Tony Pettitti and pals might not be done growing. The Pac-12 is about to become the Mountain West II. A paltry TV deal and the loss of school after school — only California, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State remain after Arizona, Arizona State and Utah all bolted to join Colorado in the Big 12 late Friday night — is tearing apart what Bill Walton loves to call "The Conference of Champions."

My hunch is the Big Ten ends up with 20 to 24 schools.

Stanford and Cal will need a home and it seems like some teams in the ACC are getting antsy, too.

Programs that view themselves among the college football elite (looking at you Clemson and Florida State), want to be part of a super conference.

Five years down the road, the survivors will be the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. Other leagues will be around because the Power Three need somebody to pound in the nonconference.

One bonus: The SEC might actually finally move from an eight-game to a nine-game conference football schedule. That's if it wants to stay on the same footing as the other two when it comes to playoff qualifications. A debate for later.

The good parts

The Big Ten is adding two exceptional football programs. Both are often ranked in the Top 25. I've got Oregon at No. 9 on my preseason ballot and Washington at No. 11.

Washington has won a share of national titles in the past. Oregon is still looking for its first. They aren't Notre Dame or Alabama, but they aren't Connecticut or UTEP, either.

Their home football fields offer electric atmospheres.

Sports Editor Matt Daniels covered the Illinois football game at Washington during the 2014 season and described the venue and atmosphere as "awesome."

I've been to Oregon for a night game (30 years ago) and my ears are still ringing.

Big Ten fans are going to enjoy their trips to Eugene and Seattle. Likewise, the folks from the great Northwest will get a kick out of Champaign-Urbana, Iowa City and Madison. For many of the visitors, it will be first-time experiences.

Geographically, the new schools are a much easier journey for Southern California and UCLA.

And the Big Ten schools will now have two West Coast travel partners.

In men's basketball, women's basketball, volleyball, baseball and other sports, it will be a convenient two-game swing.

Imagine Brad Underwood's team playing Washington on Thursday and zipping over to Eugene for a Sunday game with the Ducks. Maybe Nike founder Phil Knight will stop by with some gear.

I forgot to mention the TV markets. Seattle is No. 12 and Portland is No. 22. Washington is the 13th largest state and there are fans in all corners.

Both schools are an academic fit for the Big Ten. Washington is No. 19 in U.S. News & World Report's latest ranking of public universities. Oregon is No. 48. (If the league is thinking about Cal, the Berkeley school is No. 1).

"Like Illinois, Oregon and Washington are the flagship universities of their respective states," Illini athletic director Josh Whitman said on Friday night in a press release. "They are renowned academic institutions that have long and celebrated histories of excellence at the intersection of higher education and intercollegiate athletics. We are thrilled to have them as peers, colleagues, and competitors.

"The addition of two schools located in or near the major population and business hubs of the Pacific Northwest, combined with our enlarged presence in Los Angeles and Southern California with last summer's additions of UCLA and USC, solidifies the Big Ten's West Coast footprint and opens doors for greater connections with our University's alumni and donors, research and instructional colleagues, and business partners.

"College athletics remains in a period of intense disruption. At a time when the Big Ten's voice and influence must be at its strongest, maintaining a robust philosophical alignment among the conference's growing membership has never been more needed. Oregon and Washington embody the Big Ten's long-held values, and all of us at Illinois look forward to partnering with them on issues large and small in the years ahead."

Not so great

With two more schools, there are more mouths to feed from the media revenue pie. Eventually, the flow of money has to slow a bit, doesn't it?

The Ducks and Huskies add some value for the next TV deal, but it won't likely be enough to offset their receiving full media shares. Potentially, when money gets tighter, it will lead to problems.

The Big Ten schools were already unhappy about the travel to Los Angeles, which is easy to get to and has a bunch of airports.

Trips to Seattle and especially Eugene add another layer of expense. Some of the big bucks made in the TV deals have to be earmarked for expenses.

The move by Oregon and Washington basically kills the annual Big Ten-Pac-12 Rose Bowl matchup.

Actually, the departures of Arizona and Colorado to the Big 12 got the ball rolling, but the Big Ten sealed it. Too bad, but it was probably going to happen at some point. Sad to see the tradition end.

Coming up with a popular and fair schedule will be a challenge. The Big Ten might need to rethink its list of protected games and even consider two nine-team divisions with one crossover game.

Put Ohio State and Michigan on opposite sides and protect their rivalry. Michigan in the West along with the four from the Pac-12, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois? Works for me.

Whatever the plan, the conference leaders can't dawdle. They need to pick a lane and stick to it.. Until the next expansion shoe drops .... next week.