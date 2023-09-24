Asmussen | Altmyer rebounds nicely, but Illini still need work

Sep. 24—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — Yes, it is reasonable to celebrate a home victory against a Group of Five school. Just not for very long.

Illinois scored a narrow 23-17 decision against now 1-3 Florida Atlantic Saturday on a perfect, sun-kissed afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Chamber of Commerce weather. But the play, at times, didn't match the conditions in front of an announced crowd of 53,512.

Still, too many mistakes for Illinois. A strip sack of quarterback Luke Altmyer led to an Owls score. There was a personal-foul call against the punter. Not sure how many times that has happened in history.

Very few.

The Illinois offensive line is struggling to find its way, allowing critical sacks and getting called for big-play nullifying penalties.

You can get away with that kind of stuff against the Owls. But it won't likely work in the Big Ten, where every team the Illini beat in 2022 (Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska) is hungry for revenge. And not all that impressed by the beatable team they have watched from Champaign-Urbana.

Before the season, I picked Illinois to win the Big Ten West. Finish 9-3 overall and go 7-2 in the conference.

All of that remains in play. But my confidence is not high. Not after it failed to put away an FAU team in what should have been a three-touchdown victory. Six points is not getting it done.

The next team on the schedule, Purdue, is desperate for a win after opening 1-3. The Boilermakers and their Illini-centric staff welcome Illinois to Ross-Ade Stadium next Saturday afternoon with a whole lot of helpful knowledge.

They understand the personnel, strategies and schemes. It is like fighting your brother, the older one who is mean and doesn't care that you whine to Mom and Dad.

Purdue doesn't just want to beat Illinois. It wants to romp. Then dance around on the field with the Cannon Trophy as the Illini trudge back across the border.

Illinois has plenty to clean up in a week if it doesn't want to an embarrassing loss that will harm its Big Ten title hopes.

Now, the positive sideHey, Negative Ned, got any good news?

Absolutely.

Altmyer isn't broken. Five turnovers against Penn State last week could have turned him into a pile of mush.

But he went the other way.

Altmyer hit 25 of 36 passes for 303 yards and a nifty touchdown pass to tight end Griffin Moore. The Mississippi transfer scored on a 7-yard run. And most important, he didn't throw an interception.

And he didn't freak out when his lost fumble led to early FAU points.

"We didn't hit the panic button at all," Altmyer said.

He actually could have had a few more completions, but there were some drops. Not that he will complain. Those same guys will make plays for him later.

After the Penn State game, Illinois coach Bret Bielema called Altmyer and told him, "You're my guy."

The quarterback appreciated the gesture.

"Coach B. is the best," Altmyer told a pack of reporters after Saturday's game, his first time addressing the media in three weeks since the Illini's 30-28 season-opening win against Toledo. "The encouragement, the coaching. Just the man that he is spiritually and for our team is special. He's very rare in this business I feel like. To know he had my back through the whole week and through all of that was very uplifting for me."

As noted, Saturday was the first chance for the media to talk to Altmyer in some time.

How did he bounce back from his performance against Penn State?

"It's definitely been a week for sure," he said. "I learned a lot about myself. Not just about on the field. What I'm made of, spiritually, mentally, emotionally."

He's the keyTo achieve some of the high-minded goals, Illinois needs the Altmyer from Saturday. Not the one who played against Penn State.

Illinois doesn't have a Chase Brown-type tailback on the roster to take the heat off the quarterback. The pressure is on.

He must find Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington, Pat Bryant, Tip Reiman, Moore and the rest. Early and often.

Remember, Altmyer has started less than a handful of games in his career. Altmyer can get better. Make that needs to get better.

And 23 points isn't enough. Altymer knows it.

"We've got to score a lot more points to be more successful," he said.

Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. made a smart decision Saturday, working on the sidelines instead of being in the press box like it he had the first three games.

"It was really cool," Altmyer said. "It did mean a lot. I loved it. He's our fearless leader. He puts us in awesome positions all day."

Now Lunney and Bielema have to make sure Altmyer and his teammates are looking ahead.

"Good or bad, you move on," Altmyer said. "You can't change anything about it. Whether you scored seven touchdowns or seven interceptions, you can't do anything about it. That's the mentality I had this past week and it will be the same this week. We have a great opponent coming up in Purdue and a really grueling schedule."

Illinois doesn't have a single easy game until the end of season when Northwestern visits two days after Thanksgiving.

Every other team can beat Illinois, starting with the 90-mile trip to Purdue.