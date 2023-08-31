Asmussen | Go ahead, call me crazy

Aug. 31—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — Here we go. Just like in the old days.

Starting Thursday night in Minneapolis (Nebraska at Minnesota), the 14 Big Ten teams play in divisions for the last time. We think.

Three of them have legitimate national title hopes. Two or three others would love to crash the party.

I'm tempted to include invitees Southern California, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. But they remain in the fading Pac-12 for one last season, so they need to worry about that. No reason to get too far ahead of ourselves. There might be more expanding on the way. Never say never when money is the primary consideration.

Back to the holdovers. Here is one writer's opinion about how they will fare this season. Thanks to archiving and Google searches, it will be easy to find out how close I came. Confidence is high.

1. Penn State

Go ahead and make that 14-1 for the Nittany Lions, who I am picking to play for the national title. Unfortunately for James Franklin, two-time defending champ Georgia will be on other sideline itching for a three-peat.

Just a guess Penn State fans will be giddy about a College Football Playoff appearance.

The run game and defense are loaded. The mystery is how will Drew Allar perform at quarterback. Is he another winner in the Todd Blackledge mold? The hunch here is yes.

2. Michigan

Projected record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten

The off-season drama with whiny Jim Harbaugh won't really matter against a marshmallow-soft nonconference schedule.

Basically, Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy and friends have two games, one at home against Ohio State and the other on the road at Penn State.

My thought is they split the two, beating the Buckeyes again, but slipping at Penn State. And that 11-1 finish will be good enough for a CFP berth. Perhaps a rematch with Penn State.

3. Ohio State

Projected record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten

The folks in Columbus won't be happy if this turns out to be true.

With the return of a an-world receiving group led by Marvin Harrison Jr., Buckeye fans are counting on a return to the top of the Big Ten.

And there are plenty of talented players on the roster. But Ohio State is playing without quarterback C.J. Stroud, who decided to make a bigger bundle in the NFL than what he earned from NIL. Not sure how far apart those numbers actually are.

4. Illinois

Projected record: 9-3, 7-2 Big Ten

Bret Bielema wins the final Big Ten West title. And his reward is a rematch in Indianapolis against Penn State.

The early part of the schedule is the trickiest, with a game at Kansas followed by the home matchup with the Nittany Lions.

I'm picking close losses for Illinois in both. Then a bounceback for the ages, with the team winning eight of its last nine.

The lone late loss comes at Maryland on Oct. 14 before the Illini rattle off a x-game win streak to end the regular season and book a spot in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

5. Iowa

Projected record: 9-3, 6-3 Big Ten

Everyone will be watching the scoreboard to see if Brian Ferentz leads the Iowa offense to enough points to keep his job. He will likely pile up enough of a margin in the nonconference games to secure his position. Remember, he knows the head coach, so look for Iowa to go for it a lot on fourth down.

Cade McNamara will provide a lift to the offense, and Cooper DeJean is a preseason All-American defensive back. You know the rest of the defense will be solid.

6. Maryland

Projected record: 9-3, 6-3 Big Ten

Congrats to former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley for turning the Terrapins. No easy task given some of the recent issues in College Park. Like the rest of the East, the biggest challenge for Maryland is the Big Three.

Good news might be on the way depending on how the Big Ten adjusts its schedules starting in 2024.

7. Wisconsin

Projected record: 7-5, 4-5 Big Ten

Everyone is very high on Luke Fickell's team. But his overhaul of the offense is a cause for pause. What if it doesn't work?

He's got a star on his offense in tailback Braelon Allen. The smart move might be to give him 25 carries a game and see what happens.

Fickell won a gazillion games at Cincinnati, but he knows better than anyone that is not the Big Ten.

8. Minnesota

Projected record: 6-6, 5-4 Big Ten

P.J. Fleck has put together a consistent program at one of the Big Ten's best cities. Saying goodbye to Tanner Morgan and Mohammed Ibrahim can't be good for the offense, which relied on the quarterback and tailback for so long.

We will find out a lot about the Gophers in the opener against Nebraska, which Minnesota figures to win on Thursday night. The game at North Carolina is another good test.

9. Nebraska

Projected record: 6-6, 3-6 Big Ten

All the good people in Lincoln really want is a bowl trip. For now. If Matt Rhule is able to turn the program in his first year, the expectations will climb.

Hard to believe the place has fallen so far. Nebraska hasn't had a winning season since 2016. Probably have to wait until 2024 at the earliest to end that streak.

10. Michigan State

Projected record: 5-7, 3-6 Big Ten

What we hear most about the Spartans is that coach Mel Tucker makes a lot of money.

One big year early in his career gave the folks in charge the idea to give him a long-term monster contact. Unfortunately, the results have not been up to expectations.

A bowl bid would earn Tucker a break from the criticism.

11. Purdue

Projected record: 5-7, 3-6 Big Ten

Former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has his first head coaching job.

He has put together a good staff, including two former assistants from Illinois. And he hit the road hard to bring in players both from high schools and the transfer portal. Jeff Brohm left for Louisville when most of the offense was on the way out the door.

Not really Walters' fault if the offense struggles. But it his job to make it right. The defense is in good hands with Kevin Kane and friends.

12. Rutgers

Projected record: 4-8, 2-7 Big Ten

Greg Schiano 2.0 has not started with a bang. He, better than anyone, knew the challenge at the school, where he built a solid winner when it was in the Big East.

Thank goodness for basketball.

13. Indiana

Projected record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten

Another school that can't wait for hoops. Tom Allen seemed like a good choice to run the program, but has hit a huge bump. If the Hoosiers win more than four games, he deserves a big raise and contract extension. But it isn't likely to happen.

14. Northwestern

Projected record: 1-11, 0-9 Big Ten

The season was a pending disaster before all the hazing revelations came out and Pat Fitzgerald was fired.

Somebody will want this job in 2024, but it will require a huge, lengthy contract. It is a sad situation at one of the Big Ten's best schools.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.