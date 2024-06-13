Asllani: ‘Barella one of the best midfielders in the world’

Inter and Albania man Kristjan Asllani is excited about the EURO 2024 opener, insisting club teammate Nicolò Barella is ‘one of the best midfielders in the world.’

The match kicks off in Dortmund on Saturday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

They are in a group along with Spain and Croatia, arguably the toughest in the entire tournament.

“It is always exciting to face friends and above all to play against Italy,” Asllani told Sky Sport Italia.

“This will be a special game, though once we are on the field, we must put all that aside.”

His Inter teammate Davide Frattesi scored the winner in the final warm-up game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, so is one to watch for Albania.

“I spoke to Frattesi a few days ago and congratulated him for the goal. Hopefully he won’t do it against us, because his runs into the box are very dangerous.”

Asllani impressed by Barella

There are major doubts on whether another Inter midfielder, Barella, will be fit to start this match after struggling with a muscular issue.

“At this moment, Barella is one of the best midfielders in the world. Italy have a very strong squad, I consider them to be one of the best in circulation.

“If Barella doesn’t play, there will be another very strong player who we respect. Having said that, we must not step onto the field with any fear.

“I do hope Nicolò does play, because I like to face teammates, but above all it will mean he is fully fit and that is what I hope for him.”

Asllani spent almost his entire life in Italy and was seen celebrating the news his old club Empoli managed to avoid relegation on the last day of the season.

“I owe everything to Empoli. I arrived there when I was 6 years old and left when I was 20. It is always a pleasure when they achieve their targets.”

Asllani is now 22 years old and has 20 senior caps for Albania, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

They warmed up for EURO 2024 with a 3-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein and beating Azerbaijan 3-1.