Hospitals are not overwhelmed by 'mystery' pneumonia, China says

Chinese authorities say they have no evidence of “unusual or novel” pathogens causing a wave of child pneumonia infections in the country.

Health records handed over on Thursday following demands by the World Health Organization showed Chinese hospitals first recorded a rise in child cases of the respiratory illness in May, five months before China reported on the surge.

Doctors in a number of cities, including Beijing, have recently reported an influx of children sick with an “undiagnosed” respiratory illness according to ProMed, a public surveillance system which monitors global disease outbreaks.

Children and their parents wait at an outpatient area at a hospital in Beijing on November 23 - JADE GAO/AFP

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday denied reports that hospitals had been overwhelmed.

Doctors and health agencies in China believe RSV, flu and mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial disease also known as “walking pneumonia,” are responsible for the surge.

These pathogens, they say, are bouncing back in China’s first post-lockdown winter as part of a trend seen in other countries where strict pandemic restrictions led to weakened population immunity.

But internationally, some have expressed doubts about China’s transparency, amid concerns that an unknown pathogen is responsible for the illnesses.

Children receive a drip at a hospital in Beijing on November 23, 2023 - JADE GAO/AFP

After issuing an “official request” for more information, WHO said on Thursday it held a teleconference with officials from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Beijing Children’s Hospital.

The data provided indicated an increase in cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia since May, and RSV, adenovirus and influenza virus since October.

“Some of these increases are earlier in the season than historically experienced, but not unexpected given the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, as similarly experienced in other countries,” the WHO said in a statement.

“No changes in the disease presentation were reported by the Chinese health authorities.

‘‘Chinese authorities advised that there has been no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens or unusual clinical presentations.”

The statement noted: “They further stated that the rise in respiratory illness has not resulted in patient loads exceeding hospital capacities.”

Videos show crowded hospitals

Weibo, a Chinese social media site, is awash with video clips reminiscent of the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In one video, a crowded line of parents holding intravenous drips above their children’s heads snakes through a waiting room in Xi’an, a large city in central China.

Another clip shows hundreds of people in face masks queuing outside Beijing Children’s Hospital, while one photo warns more than 700 are already in line to see a doctor.

“Dear parents, there are currently a lot of children suffering,” says the bulletin at a regional hospital. “It takes around 13 hours to wait for treatment.”

Concerns were initially raised in an alert from ProMed, which first alerted the world to a mystery virus later named Sars-Cov-2 in December 2019.

The notification suggested the symptoms reported were not in keeping with the usual pathogens that are seen during winter, such as RSV, suggesting an “undiagnosed respiratory illness” may be spreading.

“This report suggests a widespread outbreak of an undiagnosed respiratory illness ... It is not at all clear when this outbreak started as it would be unusual for so many children to be affected so quickly,” an editor’s note said.

For many people, the alert brought back memories of 2019.

“The last time I saw reports of an outbreak of undiagnosed pneumonia in China [I] thought, naa … no big deal. Won’t amount to much,” Dr Neil Stone, an infectious diseases specialist at the University College Hospital in London, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several hospitals across China have reported a rise in respiratory infections among children - JADE GAO/AFP

“That was in December 2019. Not making that same mistake again.”

But others say ProMed has jumped to conclusions, potentially a reflection of internal changes.

In the summer, the International Society for Infectious Diseases – which operates the 30-year-old system – announced that it planned to move to a subscription-based model amid financial woes. In protest, at least 21 of 38 paid contributors went on strike.

“ProMed have been struggling to keep up to date since they annoyed all their free contributors by charging a subscription fee,” Prof Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, told the Telegraph. “A lot of their best contributors left in protest.”

He added that the alert “seems not to be new news”, pointing to a report in China Daily about a surge in mycoplasma pneumoniae cases last month.

“I am pretty sure it’s the same story … seems [to be] mycoplasma pneumonia plus general winter surge of all respiratory viruses,” Prof Cowling said, adding that Hong Kong may see a similar rise in acute respiratory infections in the next two to three months.

Inside China – where clips of children hooked up to IV drips doing their homework in waiting rooms have gone viral – this is the explanation given by the doctors and health authorities.

It is a trend that has also been seen in countries including the UK and US, as other pathogens bounced back due to weakened population immunity following years of suppressed transmission.

Most recently, local media has reported a steady rise in infections linked to mycoplasma pneumoniae – a bacteria which generally causes mild colds in older children and adults, but can trigger pneumonia in younger children. Symptoms can last weeks.

Tong Zhaohui, vice dean of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, China’s top medical centre for respiratory diseases, said last week that the mycoplasma positivity rate among children has risen to 40 per cent, compared to just six per cent among adults, according to Bloomberg. He added that the germ tends to cause major outbreaks every three to seven years.

On Wednesday, Wang Quanyi, deputy director and chief epidemiological expert at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, added that the city has “entered a high incidence season of respiratory infectious diseases” in an interview with state-run outlet Beijing News. There is a “trend of multiple pathogens coexisting”, he said.

“It’s important to consider that there is likely a background of seasonal respiratory infections,” David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and former WHO executive, told the Telegraph.

“[The] challenge is to discern the outbreaks and determine the cause – there are many different known viruses that could be the cause and these must all be sought in testing. At the same time isolation and sequencing will also provide answers.”

However, on Thursday morning, after including comments highlighting media reports about the Mycoplasma outbreak, ProMed repeated concerns that the symptoms described in media reports are not in keeping with Mycoplasma.

As the world awaits answers, the WHO urged China to “follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness”.

“I was very concerned when the first reports of the alert came across at the end of 2019 and I am concerned now,” Dr Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious diseases expert and member of the WHO’s health emergencies team, wrote on X.

“This is China’s first winter without [a] stringent lockdown and they could have an [increase] in respiratory infections as other countries did coming out of lockdown. This could be anything – let’s get more information.”