Asked about winning MVP, Tua Tagovailoa says he just wants to win the Super Bowl

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dismissing talk about winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, saying the only thing he cares about is his team's success.

Asked if winning the MVP his his goal, Tagovailoa said it's not.

"I just want to help our team win the Super Bowl. I think that would be the greatest deal. When everything's said and done, no one can take that away from you," Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa is the league leader with 19 touchdown passes and certainly has a case for MVP, although he's currently behind both Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the MVP odds. But Tagovailoa's eyes are on the biggest prize, the Lombardi Trophy.