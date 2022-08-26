We asked readers why they went to fewer Brewers games, and these five reasons kept coming up

Fans celebrate after Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) hits a two-run homer during the seventh inning of their National League Division Series game against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

Why aren't Brewers fans spending as much time at American Family Field as they used to? The Brewers are experiencing a decline in attendance from the last "normal" year — 2019 — at a rate higher than most other teams in Major League Baseball.

We asked what was keeping fans away and received varied responses.

Perhaps the most logical explanation is a decline in group sales, a situation still greatly impacted by the pandemic with businesses reluctant to host large gatherings in the office or otherwise.

Brewers president Rick Schlesinger said the club has sold only two-thirds its normal volume of group-sales tickets. A normal volume would put the Brewers very close to where they've been in past years, when they've routinely been among baseball's top 10 in attendance.

Took a look at the #Brewers attendance this year and reasons why it might be down more so than the MLB average.



Would be curious to know -- if you're not attending as many games this year as pre-pandemic, what's your reason?https://t.co/A1XXTYv7M2 — JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) August 25, 2022

Bear in mind, ranking 14th while regarded as one of the smallest markets (if not the smallest) in MLB is still nothing to sneeze at.

These were the reasons that kept coming up when fans were asked why they'd be less inclined to attend a Brewers game in 2022.

The current team just isn't inspiring

Kolten Wong, right, celebrates with Hunter Renfroe after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Aug. 2.

It seems predictable that one of the most common responses to this inquiry on Twitter, the opinion accelerant, would be disparagement of the team's on-field play.

But many of the responses were nuanced and didn't point to solely wins and losses. After all, the 2019 team drew the fourth-most fans in club history coming off a 2018 run to within one game of the World Series. Yet, the 2019 team was just three games over .500 as late as Sept. 5 before a run to the wild-card game, so you could argue the team had been underwhelming into the season's home stretch.

As with this year's team, a playoff berth wasn't obviously in hand. But this year's team has been in a better position, record-wise, for most of the season, and has nonetheless seen a drop of nearly 16% average attendance compared with 2019.

Respondents pointed to a frustration with the front office's trade deadline maneuvers, their perception of the owner's unwillingness to go "all in," high strikeout numbers for the offense and lack of excitement in games overall.

There's also the seemingly obvious possibility that the Brewers had tasted success enough years in a row that the bar had been raised in the eyes of many fans, and absent reaching that goal (as in, running away with a Central Division that was supposed to be theirs for the taking) has dampened enthusiasm.

Walk up sales contingent on excitement building during season. If team was performing to expectations, I suspect the energy level in AFF and surrounding the team would be higher. Too often this year the on field product has disappointed. — Tim Seifriz (@TFritz608) August 25, 2022

Badger volleyball is cheaper and they’ll likely have at least one player hitting over .260. — Tom Kahl (@Tomaskahl) August 25, 2022

1. Pitching has become too dominant. The Brewers have 1-2 hitters with an OPS above .800.



2. The “bites of the apple” approach. We were 2 solid hitters away from a WS run to open the season and we didn’t spend the money to get them. — Eric (@1ceCastle) August 25, 2022

They're just not very fun to watch, even when they win. SSH for 15 years and this year when we have tickets, I kind of dread going. It's just a slog. When it's good, it's ok and when it's bad it's very very bad — Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) August 25, 2022

I have season tickets, and it feels more like a chore than fun to go to this year. This isn't ideal. — Kurt (@KurtInMilwaukee) August 25, 2022

I went to about 20 games last year & every home playoff game for several years. It's too frustrating to keep spending $$ for the same results. If they are happy with an average team, great. But I'm done spending money to be frustrated. I can do that again home for free. — WIBrewCrew7 (@WIBrewCrew07) August 25, 2022

I am attending more games this year than in the past because my son is a teenager and fanatic and it’s the only thing he enjoys doing with me. However I have had less fun this season because of the boring on field product, long wait to park, and bitter taste from lockout/Bally’s — Matt McManus (@mmcmanus13) August 25, 2022

Couple reasons - the team isn’t as fun as the past few years. It just doesn’t feel as joyful. There aren’t characters and unique personalities outside of Adames. Feels like work - not fun. Also, prices and quality of food. Love the craft brews. — Tuco (@Cushdog5) August 25, 2022

The product on the field. Mark A cares nothing about improving this team on the field and he just satisfied being in contention — crew4life (@LemmenJeff) August 25, 2022

Instead of stadium upgrades that cost a fortune to use, how about invest in the product on the field? The sole reason attendance is down is the fact that there is not a single member on the Brewers roster that you are excited to see when you get to the park. https://t.co/mZBVVWnbHw — Ryan Haselwood (@Rhaselwood_13) August 25, 2022

I can only go watch so many bites at the apple before I'd like the to try and win. https://t.co/M0itl3WQHm — Eric Nohelty (@epnohelty) August 25, 2022

Concessions are expensive

The Brewers charge higher prices than many teams at the concession stands, and fans have taken notice.

One thing that did not come up very often was the cost of tickets; the Brewers are fairly reasonable in that regard when compared with other MLB teams. Parking costs came up a few times, though not often.

But concessions were another story. The Brewers charge higher prices than many teams at the concession stands, and fans have taken notice, with some criticizing the quality as well as the cost.

Concessions prices are too high and quality is too low. No reason a team in a state with generally cheap food and drink prices relative to the rest of the country should have some of the most expensive concessions in the league. — Nick Scott (@TheNick_Scott) August 25, 2022

I went once with the wife and kid earlier in the season. Tickets and parking were not cheap but not extortionate. However, the cost of food and drink now is absolutely INSANE. Didn’t leave us itching to go back as we know it’ll be an expensive trip overall. — 🄳 🄰 🅅 🄴 🇺🇦 (@Save_the_Daves) August 25, 2022

I split a 20 pack with a group this year, and far too often we’ve been anxiously waiting for the 7th inning for to come so we can get on a shuttle back to the bar. It’s cheaper, easier, and more comfortable to eat, drink, and watch from a bar rather than AmFam Field. — Ben (@Ben_Oehler) August 25, 2022

Prices at concession stands — Saul Rothsteen (@SaulRothsteen) August 26, 2022

$15 for a grilled cheese — Andrew (@bullyday) August 25, 2022

The Brewers do allow fans to bring in sealed non-alcoholic beverages and small food items, but it stands to reason many won't prefer to take the extra steps to procure separate food — after all, if you're spending several hours in a singular location, you could reasonably expect to partake in the food on site.

The lack of TV options has caused a disconnect

Milwaukee Brewers videogapher Michkey McCoy works during the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Rays 4-3 in 10 innings.

Two years ago, Bally Sports Wisconsin (or, more accurately, predecessor Fox Sports Wisconsin) became a lot harder to watch in homes for "cord cutters" who no longer had a cable or satellite subscription when the channel became unavailable on streaming services.

The economics behind that reality are layered, and it's difficult to pinpoint a true "bad guy" who's most responsible. But are we possibly reaching a point where cord-cutting has become so commonplace that a significant portion of fans have somewhat lost touch with the team?

For me, not having as easy of access to the team's television broadcasts is the biggest contributing factor for why I haven't been as interested in the team and therefore I have less of a motivation to see them play in person. — Cole Vandermause (@cvandermause) August 25, 2022

1. Incredibly frustrating team to watch. Defensive errors. No offense.

2. Bally Sports deal has been terrible. I use YouTubeTV. The few times I’ve tried using the app w/ others, it fails so there is no way I’m going to pay for that access given the crappy product (app+baseball) — Molly Hogan (@MiMiHogan) August 25, 2022

Lots of factors, but it cannot be understated how many people just aren't paying as close attention to the Brewers without the games being televised on their streaming TV or satellite packages. Lower emotional investment into the team means less likely go to the ballpark. — Dan Moris (@Dan_Moris) August 25, 2022

Combination of games not being on YouTubeTV (out of sight out of mind) and feeling that the organization hasn’t really been trying to win a championship the last few years / takes fan attendance for granted — Robert Jones (@stanton_jones) August 25, 2022

I don’t have Ballys (and Ballys is trash anyway) and baseball is rarely on national tv so I don’t have the same interest in baseball as I have in the past. If half the Bucks games weren’t on national tv I probably wouldn’t care as much about them either. — Jake Komorowski (@JakeKomorowski) August 25, 2022

Baseball is going to lose an entire generation. Streaming services don’t get games and that is the direction we are headed. If I can’t follow them, why would I pay money to go to a game. — Shawn (@shawnmullins_5) August 25, 2022

The other live-sports options have gotten better

The Milwaukee Bucks likewise can be found on Bally Sports Wisconsin, so it's a similar problem for cord-cutters, but there are two marked differences. One, a far greater proportion of NBA games (particularly for an elite team like the Bucks) can be found on national TV. Two, a transcendent superstar and a recent championship possibly make the Bucks worth the extra fight for a viewer to pursue, more so than the Brewers.

Could it be the Bucks are soaking up more budgeted entertainment dollars for Milwaukee families? Has the Deer District usurped some of the fan-experience adrenaline usually only available in the tailgating lots before a baseball game?

Milwaukee Milkmen manager Anthony Barone celebrates winning the 2020 American Association championship.

Perhaps it's even more than just the Bucks rise; the Milwaukee Milkmen and Lake Country Dockhounds, not to mention other longstanding installments in the Northwoods League like the Lakeshore Chinooks, are playing in increasingly state-of-the-art stadiums and offering a more intimate fan experience, with a much cheaper price tag to boot. Maybe they're not drawing away droves of fans who want to watch big leaguers, but they might have a better shot at bringing in a family of four.

For me it's 3 other cheaper options in the same vicinity or closer, that provide a great experience @DockHounds are 15 minutes away, @MadisonMallards and @MKEMilkmen about 40-45 minutes away. Brewers have become a "treat trip". Used to go to 5-6 games per season, now maybe 2-3. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseJames814) August 25, 2022

Northwoods League teams also seem to have really improved their stadiums and overall experience over the last 10 years for people who just want to eat, drink and watch any decent baseball at a fraction of the price — Nick Scott (@TheNick_Scott) August 25, 2022

Lake Country Dockhounds just went in out in Oconomowoc. My kids don’t know the difference in players, it’s 5 min away and starts earlier so kids are to bed at a reasonable time. Also better chance we’ll run into someone we know there and can hang out easily w/other families. — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 25, 2022

Great read. Another thing to consider: the Deer District is accessible, enticing, and builds community around the Bucks.



AmFam field is cut off by a highway, almost impossible to get to without a car, and offers no other commercial draw. Fans want an ~experience~ https://t.co/VCyc3j4vxj — Jake Andrejat (@addrewat) August 25, 2022

Bucks get all my sports money generally speaking. — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) August 25, 2022

Lacking atmosphere at American Family Field

Brewers fans watch the game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Brewers defeated the Reds 4-1.

A number of issues with the fan experience came up repeatedly, including the frustration with a cashless operation, the disappearance of fireworks from the stadium, the discomfort of a hot game with the roof closed and even one e-mailer who felt the stadium name change from Miller Park turned him off from baseball.

It's easy to see how this interweaves with the other items on this list; the fewer the fans and the less enamored fans are with the team or with the experience, the less juice in the ballpark.

I haven’t been as interested lately. It feels like the ball park atmosphere there kind of died down. I don’t believe they shoot fireworks anymore or anything fun like that to get the fans interested. — Nolan (@buch2412) August 25, 2022

It’s just not as fun. The Brewers don’t really seem to try to get fans into it anymore. The food is bad. I won’t buy a hot dog anymore. They are always ice cold. We went to the game in Tampa and you could refill soda, popcorn was half the price and it was just more entertaining. — Lisa Babalola (@lbabalola) August 25, 2022

Am Fam is cashless — Scott Olson (@scotto965) August 25, 2022

- in stadium experience isn't exciting anymore, games are slow n boring & I'm restless by the 5th inning

- no players I'm emotionally invested in. Braun/Prince/Hardy/Weeks etc had special connection w the city

- no games on YouTube tv makes it easy to not care https://t.co/kU4HGixhLh — Millenni-Al Bundy (@PaulNeeb88) August 25, 2022

I’ve been to 2. Both free tickets. Used to go to 20 a year and have part season tix. In game stadium experience is same as 2012. Team playing boring brand of baseball. Can’t hit. Concessions are terrible.



Stadium experience much better at other places. — Quinn Heintz (@qheintz) August 26, 2022

Other rationales mentioned

Some elements mentioned multiple times were issues that weren't specifically unique to Milwaukee, such as:

Continued wariness of COVID, particularly in an indoor (sometimes) stadium.

Leftover frustration from the labor stoppage that relocated the first two weeks of the season.

Dissatisfaction with the perceived politics of the team and MLB at large.

Inflation at large, particularly as it impacts travel, which is notable for a team that brings in fans from all over the state.

Fans simply getting older and spending their time elsewhere with their families, which plays into a larger discussion about courting younger fans to replace them.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

