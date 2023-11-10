I asked Nick Saban for marriage advice ahead of my wedding. Here's what he said

Nick Saban and his wife, Terry Saban, will have been married 52 years on Dec. 18, so I figured I should ask the Alabama football coach for his best marriage advice, and for a specific reason: I'm getting married to my lovely fiancée Elizabeth in April.

From what I've heard, as I can't speak from experience, it's not easy to be married that long. And when you work in sports, the unique hours have their challenges. The job certainly is not 9-5.

I figured if Saban can manage his ridiculous schedule and be married half a century, I ought to ask for the secret. I had my chance Thursday night while serving as media guest on Saban's weekly radio show at Baumhower's Victory Grille. It's a setting much more fitting for this type of question than his weekly press conferences. During his radio show, Saban covers all kinds of ground, telling stories and cracking jokes sometimes.

After the first commercial break, Eli Gold, the radio voice of Alabama, gave me a chance to ask my next question. I noted how long Saban's been married, pointed out Elizabeth in the audience and then asked what advice Saban would have for me.

Saban waved to Elizabeth, and she waved back, unaware until this moment I was going to ask the question.

"Elizabeth," Saban said looking into the audience.

Then he looked at me.

"I'd say you're a pretty lucky guy," Saban said. "I'd start with that."

"You outkicked your coverage man," Gold said.

Don't I know it.

Then Saban started offering up some gems, with his wife sitting right in front of the stage.

"We all kind of have a tendency to be a little self-absorbed in how we think of things," Saban said. "I think if you want to have a good relationship with your spouse, you've got to sort of think about how they think about things and be respectful of their feelings. I think you can make each other better. Terry has always made me better in terms of correcting me when I do things I shouldn't do, help speak properly when I'm talking on TV or whatever it is. All those things you hate to hear sometimes. It all makes you better. I think you can make each other better. It takes a certain amount of respect and you've got to trust the other person is always trying to help you. I think you've got to invest time in relationships man and you've always got to think of the other person. So that's my advice to you."

I told him I appreciate it.

"Good luck," Saban replied, grinning.

