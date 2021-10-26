We asked who’s to blame for Kansas City Chiefs’ struggles. Here is how fans voted

In some parts of the country, CBS Sports made the decision to cut away from Sunday’s Chiefs-Titans game and show the Bengals’ victory over the Ravens.

The reason for leaving the Chiefs’ game is because it was noncompetitive. Tennessee rolled to a huge halftime lead and the Chiefs never got back into it, as they lost 27-3.

Because they don’t play again until Monday, the Chiefs will end October with a 3-4 record and they appeared to hit rock bottom on Sunday.

After the game, The Star asked fans who deserves most of the blame for the Chiefs’ troubles. Nearly 1,500 people have responded so far, and it seems the Chiefs’ woes are a collective effort.

Through midday Tuesday, the whole defense received 16% of the vote, while defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo got 13%. Head coach Andy Reid received 11%, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes and general manager Brett Veach each had 7%.

Also getting votes: the defensive line (4%), the offensive line (3%) and the entire offense (1%). A small portion of fans (3%) picked “Other.”

Receiving the most votes was the “All of the above” option (34%), ostensibly meaning that a good portion of fans believe there is plenty of blame to go around.

The Star also asked fans if they think the Chiefs will make the playoffs this season. A resounding 81% had voted “No” by midday Tuesday.