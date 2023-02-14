Before you ask, no the Steelers shouldn’t sign QB Derek Carr

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders are doing this because as of February 15th, his $32.9 million salary would be guaranteed. This means Carr will be free to sign with whatever team he wants. And before you say it, no Carr is not going to sign with the Steelers.

The Steelers might be in need of a veteran quarterback this offseason. Mason Rudolph is a free agent and Mitch Trubisky looks to be a cap casualty. But even with that, the last thing the Steelers need to do is invite a quarterback controversy in training camp and the preseason.

Kenny Pickett needs to go into this upcoming season with the full confidence of the team and even if it means the talent behind him isn’t as great there can be no reason for him to look over his shoulder even if he struggles.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Raiders are releasing Derek Carr in advance of his money becoming fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/GBYLAdcTl7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Early NFL power rankings find the Steelers in the middle of the pack How long until the Steelers win another Super Bowl? Steelers open as +6000 long shots to win Super Bowl LVIII

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire