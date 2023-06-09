Before you ask: No, the Steelers are not trading for Chase Young

I understand that pretty much every time a star player is either on the trade block or the free-agent market, Pittsburgh Steelers fans immediately latch on to him as a potential target. But when the oddsmakers start in, we can’t stay quiet.

I am good with most of the hype around top players, but this one is ridiculous. Young isn’t a free agent. Given that he’s a former No. 2 overall pick, only 24 years old and still ascending as an NFL player, the compensation package alone would be far too rich for the Steelers front office.

But second and perhaps bigger is the Steelers really have no need for Young at his pricetag. Pittsburgh’s put together a really strong group led by the ageless wonder Cam Heyward and young stars Larry Ogunjobi and DeMarvin Leal. You add in the free-agent additions and draft picks and there’s no reason to even consider overpaying for Young, despite his potential.

