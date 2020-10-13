Before you ask, no the Steelers are not trading for Le’Veon Bell

It only took minutes for the rumors and speculation to start. Yes, there is a report that the New York Jets are looking to shop disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell. You all remember Bell from his rocky tenure with the Steeler before he set sail to reset the running back market and prove he’s the best running back in the league.

Things haven’t gone exactly as planned for Bell and it seems his career with the dumpster fire that is the Jets franchise might be coming to an end.

But he isn’t coming to the Steelers.

All you had to do was take to Twitter to see all the hot takes about Pittsburgh trading for Bell and getting him back on the Steelers. To quote Dr. Evil, “how about no?”

Bell is quickly proving his success was more of a product of the talent around him as opposed to him elevating the play of those around him. Bell had tremendous success with the Steelers when he wasn’t injured or suspended. No doubt Bell is a talent but this is baggage a 4-0 team with a solid run game does not need. Let Bell be someone else’s problem.

