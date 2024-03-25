Ask Lisa: ‘The dresses-and-trainers look is stale – what do I wear now?’

ask lisa

Dear Lisa,

I’m 55 and a classic 12 Petite at 5ft 2in and have blonde hair with blue eyes. I have about 20 pretty dresses for summer that I love wearing for comfort. As the dresses-and-trainers look is now overdone and outdated, what should be my “go to” look for summer comfort and style?

– Carol

Dear Carol,

You may not have to give up on those dresses completely – but I agree about the trainers. What seemed a fresh combination a few years ago is stale now. Just a few tweaks could solve this. You could, for instance, try wearing your dresses with ballet flats.

ballerina flats

Lover black flats, Camilla Elphick, £245

flats

Metallic ballerina flats, Marks & Spencer, £35; Square toe ballet flat, Vionic Shoes £120

Almond toes, which are a bit smarter than the classic round toes, like these metallics from Marks & Spencer (£35), or these from Vionic Shoes which have supportive soles with removable orthotics, (£120). Or, Camilla Elphick’s “Lover” style has also become a cult hit (£245).

How about some loafer flatforms (Sézane, £195), à la Emilia Wickstead? And when it gets warmer, these Dune flatform sandals are smart and youthful (£95).

loafers sandals

Leather loafers, Sezane, £195; Dune London Flatform Sandals, Freemans, £95

You don’t say what kind of dresses, but as you mention comfort, I wonder whether they’re quite baggy. Could you belt them with something smart that makes a statement, like this Isabel Marant leather knot belt (£125)? I’d also recommend checking out the huge range of belts at Peachy Belts, whose offerings start at just £30. You could also try slipping a blazer over top.

belt

Isabel Marant leather belt, Net-A-Porter, £125

If your 20 dresses are past rescuing, then it’s probably time to be ruthless. Charity shop time, or perhaps resale? Put the proceeds towards a new look. There are some good co-ords around which, because you can get the top and bottom in a different size, bridge the chasm between something that’s so fitted it’s restrictive, and something overly casual.

yellow skirt suit

Textured cotton blend co-ord, Me+Em, £575

skirt set

Shirt £79, skirt £89, Mint Velvet

I like the above set from Mint Velvet (shirt £79, skirt £89), or this trouser-tunic combo from The White Company (tunic £89, trousers £79). The above Me+Em set seems pricey at first sight (£575), but it’s a suit, albeit with the ease and prettiness of a dress, so a long-term buy.

floral skirt

Patterned skirt, Wiggy Kitty, £355

Meanwhile, trouser suits are more popular than ever. This spring brings some gorgeous colours and lightweight fabrics that are as easy to wear as dresses and far more versatile (Marks & Spencer trousers £39.50, blazer £69). Or try a pretty patterned skirt with a more rugged-looking toning shirt. This from Wiggy Kitty is expensive at £355, but lovely for inspiration.

– Lisa

Dear Lisa,

I just turned 70 and still wear denim jeans (Armani and Reiss), colourful jackets (Joe Brown) and twin-colour shoes. Though, I hate the idea of looking like “mutton dressed up as lamb”. How do I stay fashionable with elegance?

– Linda

Dear Linda,

Love this question and that you’re wearing denim jeans. They’re a classic and there’s no reason you can’t wear them at any age. If you’re happy with this combination – denim and jackets, then the elegance comes from ensuring the jeans are the best shape for you – and making sure those jackets are super slick. You already shop at Reiss. Have you checked out their blazers? Not cheap, but good fabrics and cut, and they last for years. Try mixing in some lovely soft blouses with your jeans.

– Lisa

