ASK IRA: Would trading for a package of picks be the best path to a Heat roster reset?

Q: The most intriguing idea outside of the conference I heard for a Jimmy Butler trade was Houston gets Butler and the Heat get the No 3 pick, some competent (serviceable) bench players and two more future number ones. With this trade, we not only get a potentially very good center (Donovan Clingan), but we actually improve our position within the salary cap to go for someone like Donvan Mitchell. What say you? – Steve, Dandridge, Tenn.

A: That would be a heck of a reset, to go from at least Eastern Conference finals three of the past five seasons to a draft-pick reset. As with many of those Jimmy Butler-for-picks proposals, they seemingly only would make the greatest sense if repackaged for a win-now player, perhaps such as Donovan Mitchell. In other words, Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg would have to be playing three-level chess instead of checkers with such a trade. But if such a picks package can get a younger player such as that, then why would such a trade partner instead make a move for Jimmy, who turns 35 on Sept. 14?

Q: Ira, I think most Heat fans hope or wish that the Heat can win the title, but probably don’t truly believe they can win it all. The Heat have smart people working for them, so if they were to trade Jimmy Butler, they should get something good back. It’s better than to extend him and find out he has declined as was how he looked last season before the injury. He seemed to have lost some lift and was getting shots blocked. Nobody will take a huge salary on for a declining player and then we have most of our money tied up in a guy who can’t do it any more. I hope I’m wrong about Jimmy. Maybe it is my dislike about how he treats regular-season games which hurts the team and wears down his teammates. I guess either way, trade him or don’t, the Heat might not be contending unless Jimmy were to suddenly get his game back and also care about the regular season after getting his extension. –Rich, Plantation.

A: My question with this whole debate is whether there even would have been a debate if Jimmy Butler did not have an impending window for an extension. Until Jimmy went down with his knee injury on an effort play in the play-in game in Philadelphia, and as he pushed through the finish against the 76ers, I can’t recall many questioning his Heat future. This is where Jimmy’s voice, which is so omnipresent on social media, could have defused so much by simply coming out and saying his sole, or at least primary, focus is getting the Heat back to where it was the previous two seasons, and putting aside talk of an extension (even if that remains a goal). Instead, we now have had this for almost two months. (And this is not simply media generated, based on ample fan feedback.)

Q: As good as Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are, we can’t have our two best players not consistently shoot 3s. – Vincent.

A: Actually, that had and has worked when surrounded by ample 3-point spacing. That is not what the Heat had last season, which is among the reasons Erik Spoelstra tried to make it work at the end by starting Nikola Jovic. While Tyler Herro can provide such spacing, he has to be on the court for such productivity. And if Tyler can stay on the court, then Jimmy and Bam would not be viewed as the team’s top two scorers.