ASK IRA: Is it time for the Heat to push all their chips in for Dejounte Murray?

Q: Watching Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, all I could think about was how great a fit Dejounte Murray would be for the Heat. At 6 feet 5, he’s a great defender, he’s got outside-shooting range, and he’s an excellent facilitator. Pat Riley needs to package Kyle Lowry and a couple of picks and stop always looking for a whale to drop in our lap. – Greg, Jacksonville.

A: First, is that enough? Again, Heat picks, whether correct or otherwise, are viewed as limited assets in light of the Heat’s relentless pursuit of playoff berths. So a pair of Heat picks might not be viewed in the same light as those coming from another potential suitor. Then there is the question of fit alongside Tyler Herro, with it seemingly not the best of fits in Atlanta at the moment alongside Trae Young. Beyond that, once you part with the Heat’s final two currently available first-round picks, that takes you out of any packages for something bigger for years to come. So what you have to ask is this: Would Dejounte Murray make the Heat definitively better than a team that has made the Eastern Conference finals in three of the past four seasons?

Q: I think on the Atlanta broadcast cast they had mentioned a statue for Udonis Haslem, too. Anything to this? – Allan.

A: Nothing that the Heat have announced, and any such announcement certainly would change the focus of Dwyane Wade being the sole statue when it is unveiled next fall. To me, what would make more sense would be a formal ceremony and the naming of the Heat weight room or practice court for Udonis Haslem. That is where he built the most equity with the team. A Haslem mural at the “Udonis Haslem Practice Facility” would seem a fitting next-step tribute.

Q: I wonder what would be Dwyane Wade’s statue pose? Hopefully the iconic “This is my house!” — Vin.

A: Is there any other option? It’s not as if they can replicate that photo of the lob to LeBron James for the dunk, and the playoff winner against New Orleans doesn’t carry the postseason weight of so many other Wade playoff moments. Now, hugging a championship trophy always works well also, particularly when you have hugged three of them.”