ASK IRA: Is snakebit too much of a simplification for state of the Heat?

Q: As fans we talk about moves that were not made and complain about not going into the tax for this person or that person. I have hypotheticals: What if Victor Oladipo never got injured when he was acquired? What if Duncan Robinson didn’t initially fall off a cliff when he got his contract? And what if Kyle Lowry had more in the tank? My point is even though I get frustrated with this roster, the team has made moves, but most of them appear to have been snake bitten. – Ken.

A: Because it’s not only about making moves, it’s about making the right moves. And just about every team can point to a snakebitten move or injury. While Victor Oladipo is not part of this specific element, in a salary-cap league, it’s also about allocation of funds. So when you assume, expect, anticipate more than you get, it leads to a chain-reaction spiral. I actually like low-cost, high-potential moves such as the one for Oladipo (with all due respect to dealing Kelly Olynyk). This league is about finding and making the right big moves. Give the Mavericks credit for acquiring Luka Doncic in the Trae Young deal, as well as coming up with Kyrie Irving at the right time and finding support with Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington. Credit the Celtics for their moves for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, among others. And don’t forget the Heat’s gambit on Jimmy Butler. But it also takes more than a single right move to get you where you ultimately want to be. That is about more than luck or being snakebit.

Related Articles

Q: Jaime ain’t going nowhere. – Joe.

A: This was in reaction to the NBA’s announcement Friday that the Heat will be playing the Wizards in Mexico City next season. And, yes, it would bring Jaime Jaquez Jr. to the homeland of his father’s family, a country Jaime has represented on the national team. That said, it’s not as if the NBA mandates the personnel market. And while the Heat might have given the league assurances that they expect Jaime to be around next season, there are no guarantees. For the right price, Pat Riley’s obligation is to get the best deal. And if the Heat are potentially looking for the best deal, Jaime certainly had a rookie season that would attract interest.

Q: As the Boston Celtics still zero in on a record-setting 18th NBA title, you can only wonder what could have been if LeBron James bought into Pat Riley’s vision of a Miami Heat generational team. – Stuart.

A: But let’s also not overstate Boston, even with the roll they have produced during the regular season and playoffs. It’s not as if Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown have won multiple titles, and it’s not as if the Celtics had done anything on a championship scale since the Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen season. It’s a bit much to be talking these Celtics and dynasty in the same breath, just as some viewed it as arrogance when the Heat’s Big Three was winning two in a row. Dynasties are Russell’s Celtics, Jordan’s Bulls, Larry and Magic. At the moment, this all seems a bit premature.