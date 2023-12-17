ASK IRA: Was it as simple for Jimmy Butler as right time, right place for game winner?

Q: Ira, Jimmy Butler’s shot shows how much of a make-or-miss league this is. He misses, and everyone says it’s the wrong shot. Instead, he’s today’s hero. Why not get to the foul line? – Andy.

A: Which was what I was thinking in the moment, as Jimmy Butler started his game-winning play by first dribbling east-west, instead of attacking. But then when you look at the video, it was a matter of getting to both his preferred matchup (Coby White) and to open space. Finishing has been an issue for Jimmy lately, and if he immediately attacked, he could have been caught in no-man’s land, with limited options to pass. And if he did pass, it would have been for a shot likely with a greater degree of difficulty that what he converted for his game winner. In that situation, in a tie game, he got to a rhythm shot, and got to it while on balance. So the right shot. And that it fell made it even better.

Q: Getting an all-around player as good as Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the 18th pick changes the future of this franchise. – Jon.

A: So did getting Bam Adebayo with the No. 14 pick and Tyler Herro with the No. 13 pick. Jaime Jaquez Jr. at No. 18 is the latest example that you don’t have to dive to the bottom of the standings to emerge with value from the draft. Or you could be the Pistons.

Q: I truly do not get bringing Nikola Jovic up and back and up and back. He needs to play in the G League every game. Then, in the offseason, work like heck on whatever program Erik Spoelstra outlines for him. Next training camp maybe he takes the leap. But this up and down is a bit strange. – Jon.

A: This latest return is more about the schedule of the Heat’s G League affiliate than Nikola Jovic’s whereabouts. The Sioux Falls Skyforce do not play again until next week’s G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, which coincides with the Heat’s Wednesday night game in Orlando. So Nikola could well be back with Sioux Falls the next time the Skyforce take the court. With Haywood Highsmith now back for the Heat, and with Bam Adebayo moving in that direction, the opportunities for Nikola with the Heat would appear extremely limited, it existent at all.