ASK IRA: Is this playoff hiatus needed for proper Heat perspective?

Q: Going back to ’22-23, the Heat were a play-in team. In the playoffs they were able to get some great performances from a few players and made the run to the Finals. It was great entertainment, but may have been fool’s gold. To end the playoffs last year, in the final nine games, the Heat went 2-7. Flash forward to ’23-24 and back at the play-in, 1-4 in the playoffs. In the last 11 playoff games 3-11. Keeping this core together does not look smart. Bam Adebayo is the only constant. Everyone is inconsistent or not available enough. Why keep this team together? – Jim, Columbia, S.C.

A: If your thrust is that the Heat were not up to the level of the 2022-23 Denver Nuggets or the 2023-24 Boston Celtics, then there is no disagreement here. Both opponents stood superior, far superior. Each was dominant in the respective season. But I’m not sure you can make a definitive playoff assessment from this postseason, considering both Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier were sidelined. So what the Heat have to assess is the growth potential of what is in place. Now, if your criteria of a roster is championship or bust, then your argument has merit. But when you operate from such a perspective, that means you also have to be willing to work from the bottom up in a reset. By trading away two upcoming first-round picks, the Heat clearly are content to live in the moment, with a similar approach to these past five seasons, of finding a way to be at their best in the postseason. Personally, there are no issues here with a reset. But there are Heat issues because of the draft picks dealt. The Heat already have shown their hand.

Q: We can think of various ways to improve, but bottom line is in today’s NBA no team contends without a top 5-6 player. And the vast majority of times those guys are draft picks of that team – Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, etc. The Heat need to obtain and value draft picks. – Mark.

A: But as selections of the likes of Jokic (No. 41 pick) and Antetokounmpo (No. 15) have shown, it also doesn’t mean you have to hit rock bottom. And the Heat certainly have found value over the last decade when drafting. But, as mentioned above, the Heat already have shown their draft hand by dealing away those two upcoming first-round picks. With free agency not what it used to be, it appears it would be trade market or bust for the Heat in any rebuild. And from that perspective, the Heat do have ample chips to put into play.

Q: The grind necessary to get to an NBA Finals takes a toll on a team. It keeps them away from weeks of the summer recuperation both mentally and physically. Especially with the Heat culture of outworking your opponent. It was disappointing that Jimmy Butler didn’t play in the playoffs, but he is the backbone of this team. So I think everyone should back away from the edge and understand the pieces we have are solid. – Mike, San Diego,

A: But solid enough? And if your theory is that rest trumps all, consider that Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jovic both have Olympics commitments this summer (as does Patty Mills, with it seemingly a longshot if he returns). It was one thing with the Heat’s pandemic-shortened turnaround from the 2020 NBA Finals. But I’m not buying fatigue from last year’s Finals. There still were more than three months off, basically too long for any player to stay totally out of the gym.