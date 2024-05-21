ASK IRA: Are NBA playoffs showing Heat need some type of offseason offensive intervention?

Q: Ira, watching the NBA playoffs has been eye-opening. The way the game is played today is different than five years ago, let alone decades ago. It’s no longer just about the stars. Look at Nikola Jovic’s stat line from Denver’s loss – 34 points, 19 rebounds, 7 assist and a plus/minus of -9. He was really held in check by constant double teams by quicker, far more athletic players that forced him into turnovers. It often looked like Minnesota had six-plus players on the court. For the Heat, Pat Riley made mention of how whale hunting would reduce the Heat’s talent. I’d hate to see them mortgage the future for a one- to two-year shot, knowing that a big three of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell would realistically mean no Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and this year’s No. 15 pick, plus a few more future first-round picks. With the cap rules, quality draft picks are also far more valuable than ever before and we’d be gutting the team for years. We all want to compete for another championship but if that means we wallow in mediocrity years after, count me out. – Brian.

A: Quite a bit to unwrap here, but to your final point, I’m not sure there isn’t a single team in the NBA that wouldn’t go all in for a one- or two-year championship window, with the Nuggets assuredly with no regrets after taking last year’s championship. As for depth, that is all well and good, but you still need your leading men. Minnesota has that with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and even Rudy Gobert. I’m not sure, will all due respect, that Jimmy Butler, at this stage of his career, draws nearly the defensive focus of Edwards. And for all he does on the defensive end, Bam Adebayo does not have nearly the offensive repertoire of Towns. That is why the Heat need a star. Even with your Nikola Jokic example, it meant the Timberwolves having had to put defensive focus on his scoring potential. So, yes, I would trade several you mentioned if it would mean getting the Heat out of the defensive slogs that continues years in the making.

Q: The Heat need to get bigger and more athletic. The league has changed. Look at how big the four remaining teams are in height, length and athleticism. – Douglas.

A: Actually what the Heat need is to get more offensive. You have to score in today’s NBA, which is where Indiana has made its biggest jump. The Pacers, Celtics and Mavericks finished in the top quarter of the league in scoring during the regular season, with the Timberwolves fourth in the playoffs. Start with points, no matter if created by athleticism, height or otherwise.

Q: With the early playoff exit by the Heat, I must admit to enjoying watching Derrick Jones Jr’s playoff run with the Mavericks. He has really developed his offensive game to go along with his defensive skills and airplane mode. He is a feel-good story and really deserves the success and recognition he is getting. I never thought I would find myself rooting for the Mavs, but I am pulling for them to go all the way.– Ron, Margate.

A: Which shows how the right place at the right time means so much in today’s NBA. And it’s not as if the Heat were the only ones who let him get away, with Derrick Jones Jr. having then meandered with the Trail Blazers and Bulls before regaining this footing with the Mavericks.