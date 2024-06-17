ASK IRA: Is lottery talent lurking for Heat in middle of draft’s first round?

Q: Ira, not really an “Ask Ira” question but more of a comment. I can’t recall any draft where when I watch film of the top-30 guys that there is not much clear separation from picks Nos. 5-30. The Heat with their scouting department might have prospects like Zach Edey, Nikola Topic, Devin Carter, Ron Holland, Tristan da Silva, DaRon Holmes, Dalton Knecht, Jared McCain or Kel’el Ware and if we land one these prospects, maybe running it back might not be as bad as it sounded at season’s end. Edey, Knecht and da Silva are older but ready now to contribute. – Brian, Fort Lauderdale.

A: Among the first reactions I got from Heat draft leader Adam Simon when I asked about this being a down year for the draft was a response about how this draft actually features a depth of quality. And you’re right, if there was a year to still find talent beyond the initial picks or even the lottery, this is setting up as just that. With this caveat: As long as there also is perspective. Can you find a contributor at No. 15? Absolutely, just like the Heat a year ago found Jaime Jaquez Jr. at No. 18. Can you find a superstar or star at No. 15 in this draft? Far less likely. So, yes, there is ready-to-contribute supplemental talent available in the Heat’s draft range. But it still largely will come down to your veteran core, and whether that core is good enough. And if you don’t believe that core is good enough or can sustain, then a trade of No. 15 might yet prove to be the play.

Q: Sure hope Zach Edey’s there when the Heat pick. He’s more athletic than most people realize, and while not fat, he’s also not in Heat shape. Edey at 280 would still be a giant, but shedding 20 pounds would improve all his agility aspects. The Heat as we all know suffered from lack of rebounding, offensive rebounding, rim protection and easy buckets. He checks all those boxes. We had far too many empty possessions the past few years and Edey would give us easier two-point opportunities plus open up 3s with a much higher offensive-rebounding percentage with him underneath. – Brian, Fort Lauderdale.

A: But drafting Zach Edey, if he is there for the Heat, also has to factor in whether Erik Spoelstra would play two big men together, whether Bam Adebayo can increase his 3-point volume, and whether there is a Heat defensive system than can counter Edey’s limited mobility, no matter his playing weight.

Q: Ira, I would love nothing more than for Dallas to come back from 3-0 against the stinkin’ Celtics. But the Mavericks’ Game 4 win appeared to give Edmonton motivation when they were down 3-0 to the Panthers. If Dallas gets to 3-2, doesn’t that also motivate the Oilers? – Sam.

A: The parallels are fascinating in light of what happened in Game 4 of each of those championship series. But homecourt/home ice still matters. The Panthers have two chances to skate the Cup in their building. As for the Celtics, the hubris will get real if they get to close it out in one of their two opportunities at TD Garden.