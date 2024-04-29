ASK IRA: Is lack of ammo turning the Heat offense into a pop-gun struggle?

Q: In Saturday’s first quarter, the Heat missed shots, but the Celtics knew exactly what they Heat were trying to do. No one on the Heat was a trigger, with the Heat players making excessive passes and forcing the action to get the ball in the hands of Tyler Herro to set up the offense, even if it wasn’t there. It was as though the Heat offense regressed. Once Herro had the ball, the Celtics shut down his space. – Stuart, Miami.

A: An offense, like a team, is built on cohesion. A key element of the Heat offense is that when the going gets tough, Jimmy Butler, when at the top of his game, is there to bail it out by at least getting to the line. Another key component is Duncan Robinson being in constant motion and occupying the attention of a leading opposing defender. And then there is the ability of Terry Rozier to create something out of nothing. With no Butler (knee), a limited Robinson (back) and an absent Rozier (neck), there isn’t much there other than to turn to Tyler Herro and hope, at worst, he can work a two-man game with Bam Adebayo. So let’s be real, how many teams retain cohesion when lacking 2 1/2 rotation elements? Taken further, this is a moment when the Heat could use Josh Richardson (shoulder), as well. When you lack ammo, you turn into pop-gun . . . and score 84 points.

Related Articles

Q: Ira, this bench is awful. – James.

A: First consider that two of the Heat’s prime bench elements – Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Caleb Martin – are starting. So that basically is half the bench rotation that is missing, promoted out of injury necessity. Then consider that Josh Richardson was added to be somewhat of a jack-of-all- trades element off the bench, and he, like Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, isn’t available due to injury. Beyond that, Duncan Robinson is barely Duncan Robinson, because of his back issue. So the Heat’s bench of Jaquez, Martin and Robinson at the moment isn’t much of a bench at all. Debilitating injuries tend to debilitate the entire rotation. You can try to fight the good fight all you want, but you still need fighters.

Q: It’s amazing how much we missed Delon Wright. – Sandy.

A: Which will make it all the most interesting to see what happens next with Delon Wright, who becomes a free agent in the offseason. While he has been a value on a minimum contract, with one or two more solid playoff moments, he potentially could command more. Then there is the reality that Josh Richardson has a player option for next season, so that slot might already be accounted for.