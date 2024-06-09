ASK IRA: Will Jimmy Butler’s sparring turn into something more with the Heat?

Q: We’ve been hearing lots of Jimmy Butler trade rumors and lots of contract-extension rumors, but I’ve yet to hear anything about how Jimmy’s injured knee rehab is coming along. With the Celtics waltzing through the injury-riddled Eastern Conference to the NBA Finals, I would like nothing better than to see a “Celtic nightmare” Jimmy Butler revenge tour (with the Miami Heat) next season. – Greg, Jacksonville.

A: Jimmy Butler’s knee injury never was considered a long-term issue, with plans, in fact, to have returned had the Heat made a deeper playoff run. Based on Jimmy’s coast-to-coast whirlwind since the end of the Heat season, including stops the past week at WNBA games, I would not be overly concerned about the knee issue standing as a long-term concern. And based on his comments at a recent Sparks game and the No. 22 looking good in Los Angeles colors, clearly he already has begun his offseason verbal sparring sessions. It should be a very fun July ahead.

Q: Ira, has any player ever been more in the right place at the right time than Markieff Morris? He won the 2020 title against the Heat in the bubble with the Lakers and now can add another ring with Dallas. It would be funny if he winds up with more bling than Joker. – Sid.

A: But NBA Finals history is replete with unlikely ring winners. Earl Barron, Wayne Simien and Dorell Wright won rings with the Heat in 2006, with Eddie Curry, Dexter Pittman, Ronny Turiaf, Jarvis Varnado and Terrell Harris winning rings with the Heat during the Big Three era. There is plenty to be said about being in the right place at the right time. For all Markieff Morris went through with missed time after taking that shove from Nikola Jokic (albeit with some instigation of his own), there at least is the consolation of ancillary bling.

Q: Ira, how much stock do the Heat put in these draft workouts. I’m sure plenty of Heat players look good in practice and then never match that in games. – Tim.

A: Based on the degree of scouting and video available, actual performance in the sessions likely is second to the work ethic, diligence and competitiveness. Yes, it might sound trite to some, but the Heat do try to sort out potential fit with the team’s culture. Several players have struggled in their Heat pre-draft workouts only to thrive during their Heat careers, with Dwyane Wade at the top of that list.