ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Spoelstra getting too caught up in something old and something new?

Q: Why isn’t Haywood Highsmith playing when he makes threes instead a 35-year-old Patty Mill? – Amparo, Delray Beach.

A: First, considering how much of a Heat prototype that Haywood Highsmith plays like, I, too, am surprised that more can’t be carved for him in the rotation, particularly when Tyler Herro and Kevin Love are sidelined. Did not see Friday night’s DNP-CD coming. But I think right now that Erik Spoelstra is in his new-toys phase. First he gave Delon Wright his test run. Now it’s the same with Patty Mills. Basically, Spoelstra can’t know if his old dogs can learn new Heat tricks unless he gets them out on the court. The reality is that when Tyler and Kevin return, it just won’t be Haywood sitting, but likely Patty, Delon and possibly, others, as well. You ride your leading, which ultimately will be the case with Spoelstra.

Q:When I looked at the box score and saw 18 points for Terry Rozier, I was surprised. Wish he were more consistent with his shooting. – Pipsy.

A: But this is who Terry Rozier is, which will make his high-volume approach a challenge when Tyler Herro returns. It is why Terry in many ways reminds me of Dion Waiters’ run with the Heat. Still, Terry had a significant contribution to Friday’s victory by getting to the line. So there’s also that.

Q: I love Tyler Herro, but the way he plays the game (bouncing around like a kangaroo on a trampoline) makes me think that these foot problems will be chronic and diminish his career. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.

A: Kangaroo-itis? Duly noted. But I’m not sure that’s exactly it. Michael Jordan jumped a lot (was somewhat of a jump man, some would say), and never had a marsupial injury. Then again, Michael missed 64 games his second season and still went on to have a somewhat decent career.