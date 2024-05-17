ASK IRA: Will Donovan Mitchell become this summer’s Damian Lillard for Heat?

Q: Ira, at least with the Heat’s long playoff run last year we didn’t have to hear about Damian Lillard until July. Now can the Heat do something so we don’t have to hear about Donovan Mitchell for three months? – Gerard.

A: Such is the news cycle, when you’re either playing games or getting churned through the rumor mill. And in the wake of the Cavaliers’ demise, it shows how quickly it becomes on to the next thing. Think about it, five days after the Heat were eliminated, Jimmy Butler became the name du jour, courtesy of a few spicy words from Pat Riley. And, like Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell has the type of skill set that the Heat have been and are missing. So it only makes sense to see what mix-and-match possibilities could be workable from a Heat perspective. The reality is until Donovan Mitchell is locked into a Cavaliers extension, he will stand front and center this summer, just as Damian Lillard did last summer. The difference is that because of being under Cavaliers control for only one more season, Donovan holds far greater leverage than Damian did a year ago with the Blazers.

Related Articles

Q: Ira, do you think Tyler Herro tells the Heat he’s had enough of the rumors and wants out? – Danny.

A: Do I think he vocalizes it to anyone within the organization? No, because he doesn’t have to, not in this age of social media. A few well placed posts on his IQ or elsewhere and his message can be put out without much in the way of messy consequences (which, in fact, he may already have done). Do I think Tyler Herro wants out? No. But I do believe he would prefer a more stable backdrop to his offseasons. The chatter only figures to increase now that Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers are out of the playoffs. But such also is a consequence of agreeing to be locked into an extension at the first available moment. In essence, Tyler cashed out leverage in exchange for $120 million over four years, which I’d assume most would do, as well. And, if need be, those rabbit-ear hats he dons after games look like a decent choice against the cold Cleveland winter.

Q: Do you think Max Strus regrets his decision? – Steve.

A: I don’t see, regardless of any playoff result or shooting slump, how any former two-way player can regret a four-year, $62 million contract. Plus, he advanced a round further than his former Heat teammates this postseason. If anything, the Heat likely regret being unable to replace Max (although it became clear last summer there never was an intention to match at that price point).