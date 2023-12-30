ASK IRA: Does Spoelstra owe it to Heat roster to go deeper into rotation?

Q: The Golden State game shows Erik Spoelstra mustn’t wait for injuries to use all his players. Spo should play almost all his players every game to find out who’s hot and who’s not and then adjust accordingly. Playing only certain players equals losses. – Vip.

A: But that’s not how it works. You can’t play 12 and expect anyone to develop a rhythm, let alone develop rotation cohesion. Players need ample time in games and need ample time together to develop chemistry. The play of Nikola Jovic, Jamal Cain and RJ Hampton against the Warriors certainly was heartening. But this is a team that needs to play, when all are healthy, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as core components. Then it also needs the subtle complementary skills of Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Kevin Love. That’s eight right there, and that doesn’t even get to Haywood Highsmith and Josh Richardson. So with Jovic, Cain and Hampton, you are talking 11th, 12th and 13th elements. As injury replacements? Perfect. But you need a core. Give everyone 24 minutes a game and that only gets you 10 deep. Give less, and players are constantly looking over the shoulders.

Q: I saw that Erik Spoelstra has mentioned that no players are called for Jaime Jaquez Jr., which begs the question of why not? This isn’t P.J. Tucker we’re talking about here. Jaquez has a very skilled and versatile offensive repertoire. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.

A: Which basically answers your question. Because Jaime Jaquez Jr. has such a high basketball IQ, he knows where to find shots without shots having to be set up. That is a unique skill for a rookie, with Jaime’s cutting ability trumping any play calls. He gets his shots because he finds his shots and works for his shots. That is particularly helpful in a well-scouted league, when opponents game plan to take away pet sets of opponents. Not calling a play for a player doesn’t mean not seeking shots from a player. Jaime gets his the old-fashion way; he earns them.

Q: Was always a fan of Kevin Love during his early Minnesota days, when he was putting up crazy numbers. Definitely a nice fit for Heat and what he brings to the table in the short stints he gets when he’s out there. I’m a little older, so I remember watching Wes Unseld with my pops. – Douglas.

A: Actually, Wes Unseld is a quality comparison, in terms of body type and rebounding, although I would classify Wes as far more intimidating. Heck, I was intimidated even when he was a coach. With Kevin Love, it’s not the easiest transition to a limited-minutes player, a transition he is handling with aplomb. Just look at Thursday night at Golden State, when he closed with eight points, seven rebounds and four assists despite playing just 12:53. That’s hard to do.