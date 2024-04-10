ASK IRA: Did Tyler Herro open Heat’s eyes to a better path forward?

Q: That’s why we need Tyler Herro. What he did for the entire game is more than what Terry Rozier does in spurts, what Jimmy Butler does by having to push so hard, what Bam can’t do. Let Boy Wonder lead us. – Sam.

A: I agree that sometimes we forget how Tyler Herro is one of the few sustained sources of shotmaking creativity that the Heat feature. For as much as Terry Rozier has had his moments, including at the end of the victory in Cleveland, it has been a while since we have seen such an extended run of shotmaking as we saw on Tuesday night from Tyler. For an otherwise morbund offense, his creative scoring is even more important. Now the Heat need more, and perhaps finally an extended opportunity to show it in the playoffs, as well.

Q: Why doesn’t Jimmy Butler get a good shot at the end of games? This seems to be consistent not just this year, but since he’s been here. The end of regulation and overtime was the epitome of what we’ve seen. – Sean, Pompano Beach.

A: Cannot disagree with any of that. The difference at the end of a tie game, as it was during the Heat’s disastrous final possession of regulation Tuesday night in Atlanta, is that you also do not want to leave time on the clock, particularly with the Hawks still in possession of a timeout. But this was a night when Jimmy Butler should have differed to Tyler if he was not intent on attacking the rim and at least getting to the foul line.

Q: I was reading an article and it was talking about Tyrese Maxey’s scoring and that he is a number-two scorer behind Joel Embiid and how the Heat need a legitimate number two. Honestly, I had to laugh, because from what I see we don’t have a legitimate one. What do you think, do we have a legitimate one? Jimmy Butler, our highest scorer at 21 points per game, is 34th on the list of league scoring. – Brian, Miami.

A: They don’t have a scoring alpha, with all due respect to Tyler Herro and he accomplished Tuesday night, which is why they went after Damian Lillard and had been linked to Donovan Mitchell, and why they stress defense first. Jimmy Butler does not play with a score-first mentality. And Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier have yet to show anything sustained enough to earn the title of alpha dog.