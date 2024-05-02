ASK IRA: Did Heat’s last men standing deserve better than being exposed?

Q: Jimmy Butler’s absence does not excuse four blowouts in five games. Yes, Terry Rozier also was missing, but he was not a part of the opening-day roster the Heat assembled to defend their Eastern Conference championship. If Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are who they are supposed to be, then there should have been more of a competitive edge. The Heat need to rethink their offensive philosophy this offseason. Winning in the mud only gets you so far. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.

A: Except for your closing point, could not disagree more. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were present and put themselves out there for the five games. Yes, Tyler Herro got a lesson in life as a leading man and the defensive focus that accompanies such a role. And, yes, Bam Adebayo could have been more aggressive at times. But availability is an ability the Heat otherwise lacked throughout the rotation against the Celtics (and all too often during the season). The bottom line is that even when whole, the Heat were not beating this Celtics team (as few teams did this season). But Adebayo and Herro did not shy from the challenge. They are not why there is an empty feeling at the moment. There are others who have far more questions to answer than Bam or Tyler.

Related Articles

Q: Will this be the summer of Pat Riley’s hard conversations? To Jimmy Butler, “You must play 70 games.” To Tyler Herro, “You’re in the second unit.” To himself, “Get size.” – Michael, Hollywood.

A: It’s not what is asked; it is what is answered. Jimmy Butler, who has not addressed the media since the immediate wake of his knee injury, other than a two-question sideline interview, has yet to show any inclination that he would be willing to rethink his approach to the regular season. Tyler Herro has expressed nothing to indicate anything other than viewing himself as a starter going forward. And Pat Riley convinced himself last summer that Thomas Bryant was an answer to the Heat’s size issue. It is easy to ask questions. It is far, far, far more difficult to generate desired and needed answers.

Q: If the Heat can more or less keep the team together with some losses and some additions to the roster, and stay healthy there is no reason they can’t be competitive next season. – Joel.

A: And then there is this perspective. Except we’re about to move into a more punitive era of the luxury tax and salary-cap aprons. So while the Heat could potentially lose impending free agents such as Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith, they might not necessarily have the cap maneuverability to obtain commensurate replacements. It no longer is as simple as lose a player, add a player.