ASK IRA: Has Derrick Jones Jr. offered a playoff reminder to the Heat?

Q: They are different players, but Derrick Jones Jr. is showing for Dallas what the Heat would miss out on if they let Caleb Martin walk in free agency. Ira, those are the types of players you want as glue guys. – Paul.

A: I appreciate the comparison from the level of the significant benefit of having a defensive-minded forward who also can make 3-pointers. But now let’s also see what comes next for Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency. Among the reasons Derrick is with the Mavericks and contributing during these playoffs is that the former Heat forward found himself having to take a one-year, veteran-minimum deal this offseason. For as much as coaches and teammates extol the virtues of glue guys, it always is interesting to see what happens when the front office and the salary cap enter the equation. In fact, you could make the argument, based on what Derrick has done this postseason, is that instead of paying Caleb Martin the contract he might be seeking, you simply find this summer’s version of Derrick Jones Jr. For the Heat, with their right position against the salary cap, it will be particularly interesting to see how they handle their free agents who are complementary players.

Q: It’s a sad day for basketball fans with the passing of Bill Walton. – Manny.

A: Indeed, it is. In a league that has at times gone over the top to drain what should be the fun of the sport, Bill Walton seemingly always was there with candid, refreshing, needed perspective. He was one of one, that never more apparent than when around former Heat television analyst Dr. Jack Ramsay, his coach with the championship Portland Trail Blazers.

Q: Ira, last season’s NBA Cup was a toll on a lot of the teams. Look at the Lakers, they won. In the playoffs they were one and done. Don’t you think that’s more wear and tear on the teams going to the playoffs? Plus, this year, several of the players are going to the Olympics. Do you think this might be a little too much? – Tom.

A: I don’t, because most teams handle the In-Season Tournament as nothing more than the games on the 82-game schedule. Now, with the NBA selling the tournament as a separate package, could that up the ante on league-mandated player participation? I guess we’re about to find out. As for the Olympics, players play in the offseason, anyway. And history has shown that some players have had their best seasons coming off international offseasons.