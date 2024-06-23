ASK IRA: Could subtle prove significant for Heat this offseason (as opposed to massive makeover)?

Q: I am very curious which way Pat Riley goes this off season. Does he trade some combination of Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Jaime Jacquez Jr., Nikola Jovic to add a major player to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Or the reverse, does he trade Jimmy and build with Bam Adebayo, Tyler, Jaime and Jovic? – Tom.

A: Or something in the middle? It is interesting that the outside perspective is that a decision has to be made about either working with the timeline of Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo. It could be as basic as finding the right complementary pieces. For example, putting aside the salary cap for a moment (which I appreciate that you can’t), what if last season’s roster had retained Max Strus and Gabe Vincent instead of replacing them with Josh Richardson and Thomas Bryant? Could Strus and Vincent have made enough of a difference to turn 46-36 into something better enough to create a far less perilous play-in, playoff path? Remember, the Heat closed one game out of fifth place, two out of fourth, three out of third and four out of second. Sometimes subtle can prove significant. (As an aside, it does say something about Heat expectations that 46-36 is brushed aside as some sort of terrible season. Ten games over .500 is still 10 games over .500.)

Q: The Heat had great results with drafting Jaime Jaquez Jr., an older, four-year college player. Do you think they will go for the same type of mature player in this year’s draft? – Bob, Davie.

A: Even with the results produced by Jaime Jaquez Jr. that led to his first-team All-Rookie selection, I don’t think the fact that he was a polished, older selection was the basis for that selection. The overriding selection criteria, at least from this perspective, was that he fit what the Heat do, a (as much as this has become cliche) “culture” player, if you will. When it comes to what the Heat might or might not do at No. 15 on Wednesday night, skill set, potential and (yes) cultural fit likely will supersede age or experience. So, yes, best player available whether of the age that Jaime was taken or that Nikola Jovic was taken the year earlier.

Q: If you were the Heat, what would you tell the Panthers about Game 7, after the Heat went from 3-0 to 3-3 before beating the Celtics last year? – Sam.

A: Basically what the Heat did, even after Derrick White’s devastating basket that forced Game 7 in those 2023 Eastern Conference finals: Put the past in the past, envision the best version of yourselves from the previous 10 months, and then set out to replicate. As harrowing as those three losses were for the Heat, Game 7 in Boston in many ways was as good as the Heat got all last season.