ASK IRA: Is there a common thread with Heat’s Butler deliberations and Dolphins’ negotiations with Tua?

Q: Aren’t the Heat and the Dolphins in very similar situations with Tua Tagovailoa and Jimmy Butler? The Dolphins are hesitant to give Tua the large contract extension due to an injury history, performance issues and previous missed games. The Heat are hesitant for the same reasons. Also, Jimmy is not young like Tua, who has much of his career ahead of him. Jimmy misses multiple games every year, and recently does not give his all in others. Age and wear and tear have now caught up to Butler which brings along more and serious injuries. Wouldn’t you agree that both the Heat and the Dolphins must get this right or be severely handicapped for the next multiple season? There is no “Get Rid Jimmy Bandwagon.” It’s just that many fans have the same concerns that Pat Riley and Chris Grier have and are now evaluating. – Bob, Davie.

A: The ages of the two, with Jimmy Butler being 34 and Tua Tagovailoa being 26, make this apples to oranges. What also makes it apples to oranges is that Jimmy Butler has shown he can lead the Heat to a championship series. Tua has yet to lead to a playoff win. Bottom line is at the right price, both teams need their leading men. So what we have here, is a negotiation, one that does not have to be done immediately for either.

Q: No matter what any of us think about Jimmy Butler’s contributions in the past and likely contributions in the future, we all need to remind ourselves that this is a business. With the sky high price of superstar talent, we must weigh future contributions more than past contributions. Jimmy has been great for us, but there is no question he is on the downside of his career, and certainly on the downside of his interest in non-playoff basketball. The high dollars cannot continue when the interest and contribution no longer match. From a strictly business point of view, it is time to say thank you and move on. Jimmy’s value today is nowhere near what his current contract calls for, much less an extension. Now is the time to explore a trade. He will never be worth more. Sorry, business is business. – Steve, Dandridge, Tenn.

A: I would disagree about Jimmy Butler’s current contract in regards to his ability. Such is the going rate. But it’s also the going rate for an 82-game season, and not something far less. What we seemingly need now, more than anything, is a commitment to something more over the first 82. But that also is not who Jimmy has been in recent years. And until it happens on the court, who’s to know? Then again, if he wasn’t extension eligible, all of this would be moot at the moment, with two years still left on his deal. Where I get lost with some of the outside thoughts is that Jimmy somehow is not of value to the Heat at his current salary but would be to another team at the very same salary. Typically, such a player is moved when a pair of teams agree that change is necessary and swap similar salaries and players. So a trade for the sake of a trade?

Q: Ira, why don’t the Heat announce workouts like other teams before the draft? – Theo.

A: They used to. But it’s almost as if they now believe such an approach could be tipping their hand. But those workouts are ongoing, with sessions scheduled this week.