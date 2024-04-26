ASK IRA: ‘Better without Butler’ a nonsensical Heat argument at the moment?

Q: So are you getting a lot of, “Are the best better without Jimmy Butler?” questions in your inbox today? – Juan, Denver.

A: Of course, as well as offers of riches from Nigerian royalty and pitches for hair-follicle regeneration. So, basically, the usual. With Jimmy Butler, it’s not a matter of if the Heat are better in his absence, but rather if it brings out more of the best in others. The Heat have been, and perhaps rightfully so, largely deferential to Jimmy both on and off the court. And there is something to be said about following someone who has led you to the conference finals in three of the previous four seasons. But what the Heat get to experience in his absence is a different perspective on the overall approach and individual contributions. So what you really have to ask is whether there is a better way, whether more can be mined from the team’s youth by moving in a different direction. The Heat employ a wide swath of analytics and video types to break down and assess the possibilities of with and without. It is a study that assuredly occurs ahead of the team’s next round of personnel decisions (extensions, additions, subtractions, etc.).

Q: Since I’m a longtime Heat Homer and more of a big-picture guy, I was appreciating seeing four Heat draft picks growing up and contributing in the playoffs: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. It would be nice to draft a point guard to fill out that group. – Chris, Cape Coral.

A: First, the way Tyler Herro played Wednesday night in Boston, he may well be your point guard. Further, when you think about it, all four of those you mentioned are ballhandlers and playmakers. It appears the Heat already have plenty of that youthful element.

Q Ira, longtime listener, first-time caller. What will it take to get Kaseya Center full for the start of Saturday’s game? Homecourt advantage shouldn’t arrive in the second quarter. – Sid.

A: By telling fans that the 6 p.m. start actually is a 4 p.m. start? By closing the lounges before tipoff? By introducing Heat fans to the myriad options of public transportation (TD Garden is similarly built hard alongside a waterfront, limiting traffic access, but also is built alongside North Station)? By offering a giveaway, but only to the first X-amount of fans (it’s amazing what fans will do for free stuff)? Similarly, by offering severely reduced-priced concessions until tipoff? By assuring fans there will be ample video monitors to watch the 5 p.m. start of Saturday’s Panthers game?