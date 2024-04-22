ASK IRA: Is it Bam Adebayo or bust for Heat in Game 2 against Celtics?

Q: Ira, enjoyed that Bam Adebayo recognized that the Celtics were not coming with the double and took 18 shots. You know what? Next game take more. And keep taking them until the Celtics have to double. That might give our shooters and scorers the space they need. – Alan.

A: Agree. It was encouraging to hear Bam Adebayo after Sunday’s game saying that as long as the Celtics weren’t going to double, he was going to keep shooting. With Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier out, he has to. And for as high as the shot volume was Sunday, making it even higher on Wednesday night. It’s not that Bam is going to single handedly beat the Celtics or that the Heat are going to beat the Celtics. But at this stage, playing through Bam appears to give the Heat their best chance, at least until Terry Rozier returns.

Q: The experience Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic get from this series will be invaluable. I think it’s the only positive that will come from this Celtics matchup. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.

A: I’m not sure about the “only” positive, since it is relatively early. And you could even make a case that Delon Wright made a case on Sunday to bring him back next season. But, yes, there not only is nothing like playoff experience, but there also is no better stage for a team to get a read on how such players handle such moments.

Q: Ira, I saw Jimmy did not travel with the team to Boston? If true, how does your star player not travel to support the team? – Don, Eden, Utah.

A: To focus on his rehab, with the hope of some way being able to get back on the court before the Heat’s postseason comes to a close. Jimmy Butler was at Kaseya Center supporting teammates in Friday night’s play-in victory over the Bulls and I’m sure will be on the bench at Kaseya Center for Games 3 and 4.