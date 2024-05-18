ASK IRA: Is Bam Adebayo again the Heat’s chief recruiting officer?

Q: Bam Adebayo is the future. Make that your priority. Superstars want to play with him. How many more superstars need to come out and say I’d love to play in Miami with Bam? This doesn’t happen every year with players, but it does in Bam’s case. – Douglas.

A: A point well made, in light of the respect Bam Adebayo has cultivated from Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell. There is plenty to be said about a star who is not ball dominant, who is willing to instead prioritize passing and defense. To a degree, the same can be said for playing alongside Jimmy Butler. Had Damian Lilliard gotten to the Heat last summer, he would have received all the shots he could handle, as assuredly would be the case with Donovan Mitchell, if he attempts to work his way from Cleveland. That assuredly would not be the case with a player joining Jalen Brunson in New York, with absolutely no disrespect to the ball-dominant brilliance of Jalen. The difference Jimmy is not about to recruit, or identify a potential teammate who would supplant him as face of the team. So, yes, enter Bam Adebayo. The difference is Bam doesn’t demand the spotlight to recruit, unlike, say, Jimmy’s very clear desire to get Kyle Lowry alongside in 2021.

Q: The Heat need to know their realistic target and act on it fast. Can’t go through another year like last year with Damian Lillard. – J.G.

A: The NBA personnel market is way too fluid to set a specific target, as the Heat learned last summer with Damian Lillard. You first assess your own roster, your own free agents, areas of need, and then you target what fits from a personnel and fiscal perspective. Even last summer, it was not Damian Lillard or bust for the Heat. And this summer it won’t be Donovan Mitchell or bust. It will be to get better, with most in agreement that change is necessary. You can’t reach a crossroads and then stop. There have to be multiple avenues going forward. And, yes, there also has to be patience. For example, not many expected Jrue Holiday to come to market last season, and then he was dealt twice. NBA personnel life happens fast. You have to be nimble.

Q: If Donovan Mitchell wants to go to the Heat and only the Heat, he is going to have to do a better job than Damian Lillard did. Mitchell has to be willing to be the villain. He has to become James Harden and torch everything if he doesn’t get his way. – Dave.

A: Or he can simply let the Cavaliers know he is not going to re-up in Cleveland and let potential suitors know he will not re-sign. When you have leverage, you don’t have to act out. It is why players secure player options. Still, Donovan Mitchell has shown none of that to this point. For now, expect the Cavaliers to do everything they can to appease, including trades for those Mitchell sees as the best fits as teammates.