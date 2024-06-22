ASK IRA: Will Alex Caruso prove to be one the Heat let get away?

Q: Ira, Alex Caruso would have been a perfect fit (I’ve been telling you for years) for the Heat. And now they lose him to a team that only gave up Josh Giddey? This is where Pat Riley has fallen off. And don’t tell me it’s because the Heat don’t have draft picks. OKC didn’t give any. – Michael.

A: While I agree that Alex Caruso, with his mix of defense and 3-point shooting, as well as overall tenacity, very much would have been a quality Heat fit, it’s not as if the Heat had a young point guard to offer Chicago in return, as did the Thunder. And for all that Alex Caruso could have delivered, parting with Tyler Herro would have been a bit much. While supporting players can be essential, the Heat at the moment I believe have to look at the bigger picture of leading men, especially amid a degree of uncertainty with Jimmy Butler. Alex Caruso getting away certainly is not at the same level of some of the A-list talent that Heat pursued and failed to acquire in recent seasons.

Related Articles

Q: The Bulls have dramatically improved their hair aesthetics. How will the rest of the Eastern Conference respond? – Ray, Deerfield Beach.

A: Um, I’m the last one to comment on that.

Q: For years now, Miami Heat fans hear about the wonders of positionless basketball, yet the result is usually the same – the team falls short. And the reasons are the same, as well: 1) The Heat have no true center and therefore force Bam Adebayo to play out of position; 2) Except for Tyler Herro, there are no consistent shot-creators on the roster; 3) No offense to Terry Rozier, but the team also lacks a true point guard who can run the offense; and 4) There isn’t a power forward on the roster either, so the team forces players like Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith,who are small forwards, to play against much bigger men. Not only do basketball analysts see these failings, but most Heat fans do as well. While some will argue that compared to other NBA teams, the Heat has a better winning record over the last decade or so, but the fact is that positionless basketball will only get the team so far. – Jeff, Plantation.

A: To your first and last point, I’m not sure how you could consider Eastern Conference finals three of the past five seasons as falling short. But beyond such a championship-or-bust mentality, you coach to your roster. The Heat have played positionless because that is what the roster has dictated and necessitated. As Erik Spoelstra noted, the Heat shuffled through multiple offenses this past season, based on personnel. Similarly, the defense also adjusted, with Bam Adebayo switching less often. All of that said, the Heat and Spoelstra, I believe, will coach to their roster, one built on the notion of acquiring the best possible talent, and not one built on necessarily pigeonholing the roster into a specific positionless system.