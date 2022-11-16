‘It’s all you can ask for’: Iowa players embracing frosty weather forecast in trip to Minnesota

Iowa isn’t shying away from any frosty temperatures at Minnesota. With a weather forecast that is predicting temps in the mid teens, the Hawkeyes say they’re embracing that aspect against the Golden Gophers.

It’s a huge game for both. Each team has aspirations on a Big Ten West crown and Saturday’s result will decide which team gets to keep dreaming about a trip to Indy and who can kiss those hopes goodbye.

It’s shaping up in the weather department to be a good ‘ole fashioned Big Ten special. Cold, smash mouth football. Here’s what the Hawks had to say about facing Minnesota in these conditions.

LB Seth Benson

Iowa linebacker Seth Benson fires up the Hawkeyes home crowd in the third quarter against Wisconsin during a NCAA college football game in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

“Yeah, definitely. It’s everything you want for in Big Ten football. Just us versus them out there, you know, cold Saturday and we’ve got to get the job done. We’ve got to go out there and compete and everyone’s in the same environment, so you’ve just got to love that and love the challenge that they present to us and be able to go out there and compete.”

DE Joe Evans

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

“Really excited for the opportunity. We always say like this is Iowa football weather, so got to be excited for it. Yeah, football in November. Just looking forward to the opportunity and cold is cold. You get used to it when you get out there.”

LB Jay Higgins

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

“Practice was probably the best practice we’ve had all year. It was snowing out there and you see some guys put hoodies on and sweatpants on. Usually the linebacker group, we’re the guys out there with no sleeves, no nothing. It was a really good time. Just being a Midwest kid, we hold it with pride, so I like going out there. People ask me if I’m cold, I’m like, I’m from Indiana, so I’m used to it.”

C Logan Jones

Iowa center Logan Jones (65) runs onto the field during a NCAA football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Story continues

“I did in high school I think sophomore year. I haven’t played in one in a while, but no it doesn’t really change anything. I think it’ll be fun. I mean, today we got to play in the snow a little bit. That’s the first time I’ve ever done it, so it was a lot of fun. I think we’ll enjoy it.”

CB Riley Moss

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“It actually, like today, it was actually really fun. We were sliding around on our bellies and stuff. As a kid, I remember always wanting to play outside at recess. You know, football in the snow. They’d never let us, but it kind of takes you back to your childhood playing in the snow and just kind of messing around. It’s fun. You’ve got to get your work done and stuff, but, at the same time, it’s a little bit more enjoyable. When it’s 13 degrees, it bites a little bit for sure. We’ve got heated benches which helps a lot, so that’s nice, but you’ve got to get your work done.”

[lawrence-related id=12987]

[lawrence-related id=12969]

[lawrence-related id=12972]

[listicle id=12961]

[vertical-gallery id=12737]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire