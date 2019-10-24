Ask Farrell: Should we be worried about Clemson yet?

Gmvxadvsxaku3vwwljw6

USA Today Sports Images

Clemson is coming off a national championship. The Tigers are outscoring opponents 40-12 so far this season. They have an excellent coaching staff and stars at nearly every position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But there seems to still be a lot of questions about exactly how good this Clemson team is and whether it can not only repeat as national champs but if the Tigers are even worthy of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Coming off a 45-10 win over Louisville this past weekend, there were still lots of questions about just how talented this team has been. The previous week, Clemson beat Florida State, 45-14, and really coasted through the second half of a snoozer.

The upcoming schedule is not all that difficult with Boston College, Wofford, NC State, Wake Forest and South Carolina to close things out before the conference championship - against whichever team wins the weak ACC Coastal, arguably the worst division in Power Five football.

It would be a shocker if Clemson didn’t waltz to an undefeated record over the next few weeks and be among college football’s Final Four.

But there have been some questions - mainly with the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. So far this season, the former five-star has 1,534 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions - not stellar numbers.

ESPN college football analyst Jesse Palmer said Tuesday that Lawrence’s play reminds him of former USC quarterback Sam Darnold, who would make phenomenal throws on one drive and then mind-boggling bad throws that turned into picks the next time out.

FARRELL'S TAKE

Story continues

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell where he would place Clemson among the nation’s elite and whether he thinks the Tigers have what it takes to repeat as national champions this season.

“I have Clemson firmly in my top five behind Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State and when Alabama and LSU play and one is knocked out, Clemson will be in the top four and in the playoff.



"They will run the table and I’m not worried about Lawrence or the offense. It will come around. The offensive line play has been poor and that needs fixing, but it’s a senior-laden group and eventually will come around. The Clemson defense is excellent and has the ability to shut down anyone or at least keep Clemson in games that become shootouts. Let’s not worry about Clemson because they struggled against North Carolina. It will be fine.”