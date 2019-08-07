Ask Farrell: Who's going to own bragging rights in Florida?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State





Scroll to continue with content Ad

R50vhfj0ws1vn8orgjza

MORE ASK FARRELL: Which struggling program could rise up recruiting rankings?

The competition among the Big Three in Florida for recruiting supremacy is being waged yet again in this recruiting cycle and all three programs are doing quite well.

Miami holds the slight edge at this point as the Hurricanes hold the seventh-best class in the country, led by running back Don Chaney and wide receiver Michael Redding.

Right in the eighth spot is Florida State as coach Willie Taggart has pieced together an impressive recruiting class despite struggles on the field last season. Receiver Malachi Wideman and DB Jalen Harrell lead the way for the Seminoles in this recruiting class.

Florida currently trails the other two, but not by much. With only 18 commitments (Miami has 23 and FSU has 20), the Gators are in the No. 13 spot nationally with four-star receiver Leonard Manuel and four-star defensive end Gervon Dexter topping the class.

There are no five-star commitments for any of the three Florida programs at this point, although Miami has two of the top-five players in the state. Meanwhile, Clemson has landed pledges from the top two players in Florida.

FARRELL'S TAKE

We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell which team he sees finishing highest in the team rankings, and whether Miami can hang on to the lead or whether Florida State or Florida can surpass the Hurricanes by the Early Signing Period?

Story continues

“This is a tough one because it’s going to be a really tight race and all three could end up within a few spots of each other. I have a feeling that Florida will end up with the highest-rated class of the three because the Gators are doing so well attracting interest from players around the country. But Florida State could change things with one huge commitment from a guy like Sav'ell Smalls. I don’t think Miami holds on and I have them finishing third of the three, but like I said, they could all be within a few slots of each other.”