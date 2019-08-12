Ask Farrell: What's the biggest surprise in the team rankings?

Oqzjtklrflacw5wrywsn

LSU continues to have a slight lead on Clemson in the team recruiting rankings, but it’s a really heated battle at the top between the two as only 26 points separate them.

Other national powers are giving chase as well for the team recruiting title.

Alabama sits in the third spot followed by Ohio State and Georgia. The Bulldogs have won the last two team recruiting titles including the 2018 group that was arguably the best in Rivals history with eight five-star commitments.

Rounding out the top 10 is Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Penn State and Notre Dame.

LSU leads the way with commitments from five-stars Antoine Sampah, Elias Ricks and Rakim Jarrett and 14 four-star pledges.





But Clemson is right there as well with a phenomenal class, led by five five-stars including No. 1 overall prospect D.J. Uiagalalei. Defensive end Myles Murphy, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, running back Demarkcus Bowman and defensive back Fred Davis are all currently five-stars as well.

Of the top 10 teams in the team rankings, only Clemson (19), Georgia (16) and Notre Dame (17) don’t have at least 20 commitments.

With the release of the new rankings this week, we ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to focus on the team recruiting rankings and tell us what surprises him most -- whether it’s Ed Orgeron having the No. 1 class or Ryan Day doing so well, so early at Ohio State, Willie Taggart having a top-10 team after such a disappointing season or something else as we head toward the season.

“I’d say the biggest surprise is LSU and the way it has been recruiting nationally. LSU has always closed well locally but now it is pulling players from the Southeast, West Coast and Mid Atlantic and seem to be a player for many prospects in other areas as well.



"I expected Day to recruit well, I expected FSU to be ranked high but I didn’t see LSU dominating in this way. They have some work to do to keep their committed players, but a good season will help that. Orgeron proves once again he’s an elite recruiter.”

